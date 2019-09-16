Eastern Football Statistics vs. Southeastern - Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Passing: Wyatt Hines 15-for-23 for 238 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs.
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 11-76; Wyatt Hines 7-17.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 7-141, 1 TD; Devon Conley 4-70, 2 TDs; Gage Denny 1-20, 1 TD; Bryce Myers 3-7.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 6, Tyler Hanshaw 3, Gage Denny 2, Kyle Beasley 2, Jake Tribby 2, Malik Harris 1, K.J. Reinsmith 1, Coltan Denny 1, Devon Conley 1, Bryce Myers 1, Wyatt Hines 1, Alex Jones 1.
Tackles for loss: Logan Clemmons 1.
Scoring: Devon Conley - 2 TDs for 12 points; Logan Clemmons - 1 TD for 6 points; Gage Denny - 1 TD for 6 points; Chase Carter - 2 point-after kicks for 2 points.
Eastern Football Statistical Totals - 3 Games
Passing: Wyatt Hines 46-for-69 for 660 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs.
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 15-128, 1 TD; Wyatt Hines 25-100, 1 TD; Dillion Mattox 13-74, 2 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 20-346, 3 TDs; Devon Conley 10-127, 2 TDs; Dillion Mattox 5-58; Gage Denny 3-25, 2 TDs; Bryce Myers 4-9.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 23, Tyler Hanshaw 14, Chase Carter 11, Dillion Mattox 10, Kyle Beasley 10, Jake Tribby 7, K.J. Reinsmith 5, Devon Conley 5, Malik Harris 4, Gage Denny 2, Michael Cantrell 2, Coltan Denny 2, Bryce Myers 2, Alex Jones 1, Wyatt Hines 1.
Tackles for loss: Logan Clemmons 3, Dillion Mattox 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Kyle Beasley 1.
Sacks: Michael Cantrell 1.
Forced Fumble: Kyle Beasley 1.
Interceptions: Gage Denny 1.
Scoring: Logan Clemmons - 4 TDs and 5 conversions for 34 points; Dillion Mattox - 3 TDs for 18 points; Gage Denny - 2 TDs for 12 points; Devon Conley - 2 TDs for 12 points; Wyatt Hines - 1 TD for 6 points; Chase Carter - 3 point-after kick for 3 points.
