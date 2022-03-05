With a trip to the regional tournament at Ohio University’s Convocation Center on the line, the Waverly Tigers got off to a hot start hitting their first eight shots of the game, as they rolled past the Jackson Ironmen 81-50 to win a Division II district basketball championship on Friday night, March 4 at Southeastern High School.
With a two-point bucket late in the first half, Waverly senior Trey Robertson became the first ever Pike County male basketball player to score 2,000 points in a career.
“That’s pretty unreal,” said Tigers coach Travis Robertson. “Two thousand points is a ton of buckets. Coach (Matt) Hoops from Unioto was talking to me about how many points I’ve scored, and I said a little over a thousand. He (Hoops) scored almost nine hundred, so he said, 'Think about this: Trey scored more points than our careers combined.' So that puts it in perspective. I’m proud of him, not just the points. He does everything on the basketball floor as far as assists to defensively, and he has great character on and off the floor. So I’m a proud dad and proud coach.”
Behind six points from Robertson and a trifecta from Wade Futhey, the Tigers jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead with 5:41 to go in the opening quarter. Waverly then connected on their next five shots as they extended their lead to 21-2 with 3:42 left. Waverly would lead 27-6 after the opening quarter.
“That's always our goal. We want to get up early, and come out fast and strong, and get in a good position to win the game. I think we did just that," said senior Will Futhey. "Coach had a good game plan. He wanted us to get out and run and put pressure on their defense. We did a really good job of that in the first half and (that pressure) gave us a lot of momentum.”
Waverly continued its hot shooting in the second quarter, as Penn Morrison scored off an assist from Robertson making it 42-14 with 2:09 left in the half. The game's biggest moment came at the 1:09 mark in the second quarter, as Robertson scored off an assist from Mark Stulley on an alley-oop play for his 2,000th career point.
“It means everything, but it’s not just me,” Trey Robertson said about his accomplishment. “I know my name is on it, but everyone else in this community has helped me in some way, and I greatly appreciate that. Coming into this game, it wasn’t about what I was about to do (score his 2,000th point). I don’t care if I would’ve scored two points, as long as we won and got to that next game. If it was meant to happen, it was going to happen.”
After Robertson's milestone shot, Waverly pushed the lead to 47-17 at the half.
“We got off to a fast start defensively. It was generated all through our defense. I thought our kids did good with ball pressure, and we were able to jump a little bit and got some easy ones in transition. When you're making jump shots like Trey was making, it makes things easier. Grateful for where we are, but can’t be satisfied; stay hungry and get another one,” said Travis Robertson.
Holden Blankenship connected on back-to-back trifectas, as the Ironmen began the third quarter on a 9-2 run cutting the Tiger lead to 49-26 with 4:02 left. The Tigers then used an 11-5 run as they took a 60-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Caden Nibert, Drake Teeters and Peyton Harris all saw multiple minutes of playing time in the fourth quarter as Waverly would go on to win 81-50.
“We got to the district championship last year, and the district semis the year before, and kind of let it slip. Our goal this year was to pass it, and make it to a regional championship, and this is one step closer to our end goal,” said Trey Robertson.
“It’s exciting, we've been looking forward to this for a while," added Will Futhey. "We feel like it’s something we should’ve already done, and it’s left a bitter taste in our mouth the last couple of seasons. So it’s pretty sweet to get this victory. I wouldn’t have liked to do it with any other team.”
Statistically, Robertson led the Tigers with 30 points, eight assists and four steals. Wade Futhey scored 15 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Braylon Robertson connected on four triples, scoring 12 points. Will Futhey scored eight points along with six rebounds, while Penn Morrison finished with seven points and four rebounds. Mark Stulley scored two points and had six assists, while Caden Nibert finished with three points connecting on a trifecta. Hudson Kelly and Drake Teeters both scored two points.
“We’ve said all along those guys — Wade, Penn, Hud (Hudson Kelly) and Bray (Braylon Robertson) — it’s on those guys how far we continue to go. When you get 15 out of Wade and 12 out of Braylon, it’s going to help us,” Coach Robertson said.
Evan Jarvis scored 15 points for Jackson. Nate Woodward and Jacob Winters finished with eight and seven for the Ironmen.
The Tigers were 28-52 from the field and connected on 12 triples. Jackson was 17-of-36 from the floor and hit seven triples. Waverly was 13-of-19 from the line while Jackson was 9-of-15. Waverly outrebounded Jackson 25-17. The Tigers had 18 assists and 11 steals. Waverly forced 17 turnovers while only committing nine.
The Tigers now advance to the Regional tournament at the Convo where they will Green McClain on Thursday at 8 p.m. McClain defeated Sheridan 53-41 to win the other Southeast District Division II championship on Saturday night.
“It starts with a good week of practice. We really have to focus and prepare and come out everyday and give it our all," mentioned Futhey. "It's exciting, and it’s the farthest we’ve ever been as a class, so it’s new territory for us. But we feel like we’re ready for it and can do anything through our minds.
"It starts in practice. Do what we did today, and do it 10 times better Thursday," added Trey Robertson. "We'll start game planning, throw the ball up, and go win.”
BOX SCORE:
Friday, March 4, 2022
BOYS D2 DISTRICT FINAL @ Southeastern HS
Waverly 81 vs. Jackson 50
JHS - 6 11 14 19 - 50
WHS - 27 20 13 21 - 81
JACKSON (50) — Jacob Winters 2 1 0-1 7, Boston Campbell 10 2-2 4, Brayden Stapleton 3 0 1-2 7, Logan Miller 2 0 1-2 5, Drew Bragg 0 1 2-2 5, Holden Blankenship 0 2 0-0 6, Evan Jarvis 2 3 2-4 15, Zander Ervin 0 0 1-2 1, Coen Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Delong 0 0 0-0 0, Trent Evans 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 7 9-15 50.
WAVERLY (81) — Mark Stulley 1 0 0-4 2, Hudson Kelly 1 0 0-0 2, Drake Teeters 1 0 0-0 2, Trey Robertson 5 4 6-6 30, Wade Futhey 1 3 4-4 12, Caden Nibert 0 1 0-0 3, Braylon Robertson 0 4 0-0 12, Penn Morrison 2 0 3-4 7, Will Futhey 4 0 0-1 8, TOTALS 15 12 13-19 81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.