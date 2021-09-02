It was a strong week for the Waverly Lady Tigers on the volleyball court, as they picked up a big win Monday over rival Wheelersburg and followed with another victory, defeating Minford.
Waverly won the Monday night battle by a score of 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19) over the visiting Lady Pirates with numerous players having strong statistical nights.
Kelli Stewart led the charge on the net, hammering 15 kills and 2 blocks. Sarah Thompson provided 10 kills and 15 digs, while Annie Silcott and Hallie Oyer also recorded 10 kills.
Ava Little handed out 34 assists in all, while Abbie Marshall provided 11 digs, Trista Howard added 10, and Delaney Tackett provided 4.
The Lady Tigers had a much easier win at Minford, taking the match 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-12).
Ava Little gave out 21 assists. Hallie Oyer led on the net with 10 kills and 2 blocks, followed by Kelli Stewart with 9 kills, Sarah Thompson with 4 kills and Annie Silcott with 3 kills. Abbie Marshall provided 8 digs.
Those results saw Waverly improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Waverly will head to Lucasville Valley Tuesday evening before returning home to take on Oak Hill Thursday evening. If it remains as scheduled, Waverly will play in the Pike County Quad on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Eastern High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.