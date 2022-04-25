It was a close and intense battle on the baseball diamond Friday night between the visiting Minford Falcons and Waverly Tigers. Despite the Tigers out hitting the Falcons 13-7, Minford scored a late inning run as Waverly fell to the Falcons 6-5.
“We had good energy and were in the ballgame, and (had) a lot better effort than we had the other night. So we have to play with that energy every night to win baseball games,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “We were in control and we let it slip away from us, and had some opportunities at the plate to cash in on some runs, and we didn’t. And when that happens, you're not going to beat good teams.”
After both teams went down in order in the first inning, Minford struck first as they scored on a fielder's choice to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. The Falcons would then advance a runner to third with two outs but a fly out ended the inning.
For the Tigers, Peyton Harris singled and Cristian Mossbarger doubled with an out in the bottom of the second inning. Hunter Hauck then doubled with two outs and Harris and Mossbarger scored to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
The Falcons went down in order in the top half of the third. Jase Hurd then gave Waverly a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third as he sent a ball deep to left field for a solo home run. Dawson Shoemaker then singled and Harris would walk but would be left stranded.
Alex Boles had a diving catch for the third out in the fourth inning as Minford went down in order. Hauck and Creed Smith singled back-to-back in the bottom of the fourth. After a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning, L.T. Jordan drove in a run with an RBI single and Smith scored to make it 4-1. Jase Hurd then singled on the next at bat and Boles scored to give the Tigers a 5-1 lead.
Minford singled to lead off the fifth inning but Tiger catcher Will Armstrong threw out the runner at third trying to steal and a fly out ended the inning.
“He (starting pitcher Peyton Harris) threw a lot of strikes and kept them off balance, and when you get that from your pitcher and play some good defense (it helps). We hit the ball better tonight, so there’s a lot of positives that we can take out of this loss,” mentioned Noble.
The Tigers tried to push another run across in the bottom half of the inning but was tagged out at the plate. Minford scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 5-2 in the top of the sixth. The Falcons then scored on a wild pitch and fielder's choice to make it 5-4. Minford would then tie the game 5-5 with one out in the inning. Hunter Hauck tallied back-to-back strikeouts for the final two outs of the inning as Minford left the bases loaded.
L.T. Jordan singled, and Hurd and Shoemaker walked to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Waverly couldn’t push across a run as the score would be tied 5-5 going into the seventh inning.
Minford scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead. Tanner Nichols singled to start off the bottom of the inning for the Tigers, but Waverly’s rally would come up just short.
Statistically for the Tigers, Hunter Hauck was 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and had two RBIs. Jase Hurd went 2-3 at the plate with a single, a home run, a stolen base and had 2 RBIs. Creed Smith was 2-3 with a pair of singles, a walk, stolen base, and scored a run. L.T. Jordan went 2-4 with two singles, a stolen base and RBI. Dawson Shoemaker and Peyton Harris both went 1-3 with a single. Cristian Mossbarger had a double, going 1-4 at the plate. Tanner Nichols was 1-1 with a single.
Waverly had 13 hits while Minford finished with seven. Harris got the start on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings. Hauck threw 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out two batters.
After taking on South Webster Monday, the Tigers will travel to Circleville on Tuesday and host Wheelersburg Thursday.
“We just have to build on all the positive things we did, and continue to work hard and improve everyday,” said Noble.
