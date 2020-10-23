With about half of the roster missing in action, the Eastern Eagles wrapped up the 2020 football season Friday night at Zane Trace, falling 41-22.
In the loss, there were plenty of positives for the Eagles, who rallied together to push senior running back Dillion Mattox past 1,000 yards for the season and most likely to a school single season record in just eight games.
Mattox scored all three of Eastern’s touchdowns on the ground, starting the game with an 80-yard run for his first score of the night on the first play of the game. At that point, the Eagles led 8-0. But the Pioneers took control from there.
“Dillion Mattox had such a big night for us,” said Scott Tomlison. “He more than likely will finish above 1,100 yards and pass Cole Fremont’s school record.”
Fremont’s record of 1,089 yards was set in the 2015 season, which was Eastern’s first official year of varsity football. That was in 10 games of playing. Mattox will set the school record in just eight games due to the COVID-19 shortened season.
According to Tomlison, earlier in the week on of the Eastern’s assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. At that point, some of the players opted out of the final game of the year. Several additional players were out of the lineup with injuries. That left the door open for some freshmen to contribute.
Tomlison mentioned Dillon Morton, Landon Reinsmith, Jace White and Ethan Satterfield, as well as Ky Mathews. He was proud of all of his players for their effort.
“We competed. That’s all I can ask. If we would have had our full roster, I feel like we would have had the chance to beat Zane Trace. I’m very proud of all of the guys who showed up and played tonight. We finished on a positive note,” said Tomlison.
“The guys we had all rallied around Dillion Mattox because they all wanted him to pass 1,000 yards. To have nearly 1,200 yards in an eight-game season is a phenomenal accomplishment.”
The Eagles had their highest finish in Southern Ohio Conference Division I history, securing second place at 4-1. They end the season at 5-3 overall, adding their first playoff game appearance as well.
