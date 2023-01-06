Despite shooting struggles, the Western Lady Indians came away with their third straight victory Thursday night by defeating the visiting Ironton St. Joseph Flyers 45-29.
It took until the 5:20 mark of the first quarter for the first bucket to fall, as Ironton St. Joseph’s Aubrey Sutton connected on a three-pointer. Western followed with a 5-0 run that included a triple from Alicia Francis. Later in the quarter, Francis hit her second trifecta of the game. Western took an 8-5 lead to the second quarter.
The first 1:30 ran off the clock in the second frame without either team scoring. Then Francis connected on another trey, sparking an 11-0 run. Kenzi Ferneau scored on an offensive rebound. Then Jordyn Rittenhouse dialed long distance with a three-ball before Ferneau did the same. That made Western’s lead 19-5. The Lady Flyers used the final four minutes of the half to go on a 6-2 run and cut the lead down to 10, 21-11. Kerrigan Marhoover had the lone Western bucket during that stretch, scoring on a fast break layup.
Ferneau opened the scoring in the third quarter with a triple. Then the Lady Flyers strung a small run together to trim Western’s lead down to single digits, 27-18. But Western closed the final 2:30 with a 6-0 run, having a pair of free throws from Ferneau, along with buckets from Marhoover and Breleigh Tackett to increase the lead to 33-18.
The final quarter saw Ironton St. Joseph’s Grace Damron score nine of her team’s 11 points, as the Lady Flyers cut the Western lead down to 11, 38-27. The Lady Indians responded with a final run of seven straight points. Tackett scored the first three points with a bucket and a foul shot. Then Ferneau added a bucket and a pair of freebies. Damron scored again before time ran out, making the final score 45-29 in favor of Western.
“I would wager to say we missed 15 layups. We’ve had two days of practice this week. We had to take a day off because of all of the high water. The inconsistency of not being able to practice a lot and hit-and-miss with holidays, we were going to be a little bit rusty,” Western coach Michael Walls said.
“But I thought they played hard, and defensively we were working hard. That’s what kept us in it. They (the Lady Flyers) were mixing up defenses. It is props to them because it made it harder for us offensively. We just were not on tonight with hitting shots. It was a cold night. You have to be able to play through games like that, and I thought that we did. Breleigh was a little more aggressive inside tonight, which was big for us.”
For Western, Ferneau finished with 17 points, three rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block. Francis had 13 points, four rebounds and a steal. Marhoover led the way on the boards with 10 rebounds while providing two steals and four points. Macie Colburn also grabbed four rebounds.
Damron led Ironton St. Joseph with 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sutton followed with nine points. Mia Weber pulled down 10 rebounds and added four points.
With the win, Western improved to 4-8 overall and 3-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Western will continue SOC I play and square off with Symmes Valley Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. It is a “Super Saturday”. The Western boys junior varsity team will play Symmes Valley at 4 p.m., followed by varsity girls and varsity boys. On Monday, the Lady Indians will travel to Notre Dame for a 6 p.m. game.
