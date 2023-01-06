Despite shooting struggles, the Western Lady Indians came away with their third straight victory Thursday night by defeating the visiting Ironton St. Joseph Flyers 45-29.

It took until the 5:20 mark of the first quarter for the first bucket to fall, as Ironton St. Joseph’s Aubrey Sutton connected on a three-pointer. Western followed with a 5-0 run that included a triple from Alicia Francis. Later in the quarter, Francis hit her second trifecta of the game. Western took an 8-5 lead to the second quarter.


