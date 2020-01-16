Although generating offense was a struggle in Tuesday night's 40-22 loss at Southeastern, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks used their defense to help limit the leading scorers for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Streaks scored just five points in the first half of play with a three-pointer from Kennedy Jenkins and a basket from Hayleigh Risner. But their defense was keeping them in the game. They trailed 9-3 after one quarter of play and 15-5 at intermission.
Coming out of the break, the Panthers put the game out of reach by producing 18 points in the third quarter. Led by Skylar Hice with seven of those points, five players scored in all. For Piketon, Jenkins and Jazz Lamerson each had a bucket. Piketon was behind 33-9.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Redstreaks bounced back by outscoring Southeastern 13-7. Addison Johnson led the way with a pair of baskets. Lamerson contributed a bucket and a free throw for three points, while Risner added three from the line. Savannah McNelly broke into the scoring column with a basket, while Bailey Vulgamore split a pair of free throws.
For Piketon, Jenkins, Lamerson and Risner each finished with five points. Hice was the only Southeastern player to reach double digits with 10 points.
Defense helped to pave the way to a narrow Piketon victory Thursday night, as the Lady Redstreaks held for a 36-35 win at Adena.
Piketon pushed ahead in the opening quarter, building a double-digit lead and holding it through three quarters. The Lady Warriors worked to make a run at the end, but Piketon was able to squeak out the victory.
A trio of Lady Streaks contributed the points in the first quarter. Bailey Vulgamore led the way with five points, hitting the first three-pointer of the game. Jazz Lamerson added four points, while Kennedy Jenkins swished a pair of free throws. Defensively, the Lady Redstreaks limited Adena to one basket and two free throws, taking an 11-4 advantage into the second quarter.
Piketon produced 11 more points in the second quarter, spreading the scoring between five different players. Ava Little connected on a three-pointer, while Savannah McNelly completed a three-point play. Lamerson and Jenkins each had a basket, and Vulgamore split a pair of free throws. Defensively, the Lady Streaks limited the Lady Warriors to one basket and three foul shots. At the half, PHS was ahead 22-9.
Coming out of the break, Piketon spread the ball around. Lamerson, Jenkins and Hayleigh Risner each had a basket, while McNelly and Vulgamore each had a free throw. Adena scored 10 points with seven of those coming from Jadyn Smith. But the Lady Redstreaks still held a double-digit advantage 30-19.
As the third-place team in the current Scioto Valley Conference standings, the Lady Warriors fought to regain the lead, outscoring Piketon 16-6 in the final quarter. But the Lady Redstreaks had done enough to stay ahead. Jenkins converted a three-point play for Piketon, while Risner added a bucket and Addison Johnson hit one from the line, sealing the 36-35 win.
Jenkins finished as the leading scorer for Piketon with nine points, followed by Lamerson with eight and Vulgamore with seven. Smith led Adena with 16 points, followed by Hannah Stark with nine points.
With the win, Piketon improved to 6-10 overall and 2-7 in Scioto Valley Conference play. The Lady Redstreaks will face Unioto at home on Tuesday evening before heading to Huntington on Thursday.
