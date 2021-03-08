Continuing the run of signings for the Waverly Lady Tigers soccer team, senior defensive back Michaela Rhoads recently became the latest, inking with Brescia University where she plans to continue playing with the Lady Bearcats.
Her coach, Chris Murphy, is so proud of his outgoing senior class. Alexis Murphy (University of Mount Union) and Amelia Willis (University of Rio Grande) had already completed their soccer signings. Another senior, Zoiee Smith, is headed to the University of Rio Grande where she will continue playing basketball. Now Rhoads has become the fourth signee. A fifth is anticipated in the near future.
“What I admire about Michaela is that she has a good hard work ethic. She has good leadership and communicates very well in the back. She is very vocal. She helps to transition us out of the defense into the offense,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy.
“Michaela and Alexis (Murphy) were our two central backs, and they did a good job controlling the defensive backfield, and teaching everyone else how to play defense. That was nice because we had a lot of young fullbacks this year. Michaela would also go up and attack. She would help to transition and spring the offense. While she was doing that, Alexis would drop back.”
Brescia University, an NAIA school, is located in Owensboro, Kentucky, which about four and a half hours from Waverly (southwest of Louisville).
Rhoads first learned of the school through teammate Kylie Smith, a junior, who verbally committed to the program this past fall.
“Kylie helped me get in contact with Coach (Shaun) Soderling. I started talking to him,” explained Rhoads. “I went and toured the school and fell in love with it. I didn’t like the distance, but that was the only thing that was holding me back. But the school felt like home. We are in the River States Conference so we will play Rio and Shawnee.”
Rhoads is hoping to make an impact immediately with her new team and teammates.
“In the past few years, they have struggled. I feel like I can bring some energy and positivity to the team to lift up their spirits. Nobody likes losing. The rest of the 2021 commits and I can bring some positivity,” said Rhoads.
“I like that it is a really small school. Everything is within a walking distance of about two minutes. I never wanted to go to a big school. The girl who gave us our tour said everyone knows who everyone is. I like that dynamic because it is kind of like here (Waverly and Pike County). It is a lot like home, so I like it.”
Coach Soderling, who made the trip to Waverly for the signing, was thrilled to have Rhoads make it official.
“We have a lot of commits. Now we are starting the signing process. Michaela is going to set the tone for the rest of them. Michaela is the first one to put pen to paper. After Kylie (Smith) committed, that put the gears in motion for Michaela,” said Soderling.
“I’ve been at Brescia for just under a year now. The vision that I had for the program when I took the job included list of characteristics that I want our players to have. Michaela hits all of the check boxes. Not only does she get the job done on the field, but we are even more proud of what she does in the classroom and the community as well. We are trying to build our program on those three facets — what they do on the field, the classroom and the community.”
Caoch Soderling shared that at the college all classes are done by noon on Fridays, which allows on-campus students to make the trip home for a weekend if they want to do that.
“We are so happy to have Michaela as a part of our program. Michaela will be someone who the hometown can still cheer for. We play a lot of Ohio schools. They will still be able to cheer for Brescia when Michaela is playing,” said Soderling.
“I think she will make an impact right away. That’s what we are looking for — impact players. With our recruiting class, I think we’ve signed four of the best defenders in the country. All of the players are the same caliber as Michaela. So that will really set the tone going forward. We are happy to have Michaela join the Sisterhood. When we think about the Sisterhood, she defines it. She has created bonds with all of our commits already.”
Rhoads and her Waverly teammates have had a lot of success, especially the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference championships. Rhoads finished her high school career being named the 2020 SOC Defender of the Year, a four-time All-SOC and All-District team member, and the 2020 OHSAA/OSSCA All-Academic Senior Award Winner. In 53 matches for the Tigers, Rhoads tallied 8 goals, 3 assists, 127 steals, and 518 interceptions.
“Having a player of Michaela’s level joining our program is a massive boost to our growth in such a short time being as she has a phenomenal work ethic in games and in training sessions like no one else,” said Soderling. “Being heavily recruited within the conference and region, we’re are so thrilled to have this award winning student athlete join Brescia University to advance her academic and athletic careers.”
Her high school coach will be watching Rhoads and all of his other college signees as they begin their respective journeys.
“I’m looking forward to seeing Michaela at the next level. I’m sure she is going to do a great job while she is there,” said Murphy. “I wish her the best of luck, but I don’t think she will need it, because she will do just fine. Michaela is very good at what she does.”
Regarding her major, Rhoads said she had always been interested in criminal psychology. So she plans to start working on a degree in that field.
