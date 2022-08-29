JOHNSTOWN - Coming into the 2022 football season, the Waverly Tigers expected the offensive line to shoulder the load for the running game.

Behind that line in Friday night's 53-28 win over the Johnstown-Monroe Johnnies, Waverly junior running back Jase Hurd took advantage of every hole the line created for him, using 31 carries to cover 286 yards and score five of Waverly's eight touchdowns.

