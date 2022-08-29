JOHNSTOWN - Coming into the 2022 football season, the Waverly Tigers expected the offensive line to shoulder the load for the running game.
Behind that line in Friday night's 53-28 win over the Johnstown-Monroe Johnnies, Waverly junior running back Jase Hurd took advantage of every hole the line created for him, using 31 carries to cover 286 yards and score five of Waverly's eight touchdowns.
Hurd scored the game's first touchdown with a 32-yard run, coming after the Tigers had forced the Johnnies to go three-and-out on the opening possession of the game. Hurd and Wyatt Crabtree teamed up for a big tackle-for-loss to force the punt. Waverly took a 6-0 lead with 8:30 left in the opening quarter on the seven-play, 67-yard drive.
Johnstown came back to take the lead using a nine-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a 3-yard run from Nathan Sheets. Quarterback Caleb Schneider ran for the conversion, giving the Johnnies the lead with 10 seconds left in the frame.
Wasting little time, the Tigers struck back. Wyatt Crabtree secured a 2-yard pass from Mason Kelly, finishing off an eight-play, 74-yard drive that took just 1:38 off the clock. Hurd's conversion attempt was stopped short. But the Tigers led 12-8.
The next two touchdowns belonged to the Johnnies. Schneider scored on a 2-yard run with 2:58 left in the half. An interception led to the next opportunity for Johnstown-Monroe, ending with an 8-yard run from Sheets. With 2:01 left in the half, the Johnnies had a 10-point lead of 22-12.
The Tigers had an answer, getting back within three when Hurd broke a 33-yard run to the end zone. Hunter Hauck added the point-after kick with 57 seconds on the clock.
Once the Tigers scored on the first drive of the second half, they never trailed again. Crabtree secured a 20-yard pass from Mason Kelly, crossing the goal line with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Hauck connected on the point-after, moving Waverly ahead 26-22.
The Johnstown offense didn't have the ball long, as Waverly's Peyton Harris picked off a pass at the Johnnies' 37-yard line and returned it seven yards. Two plays later, Hurd scored with a 22-yard run. Waverly moved ahead 33-22 with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
Johnstown trimmed the lead to five one final time when Schneider closed a nine-play, 61-yard drive with a 3-yard run, cutting the score to 33-28 with 1:42 left on the clock. The rest of the scoring belonged to the Tigers as they unloaded late in the fourth quarter.
Waverly's defense stopped a long Johnstown drive to open the fourth quarter. In the end, that drive included 12 plays and only covered 25 yards while using up six and a half minutes of clock. The two teams exchanged punts. Then Jase Hurd scored again, breaking off a 29-yard run to the end zone with 2:27 left, putting the Tigers in front by 12, 40-28.
Waverly's defense set up the final two touchdowns. On the first play of Johnstown-Monroe's ensuing drive, Brock Adams forced a fumble and Hudson Kelly was there to make the recovery on the Johnnies' 33-yard line. Three plays later, Hurd was in the end zone, scoring on a 4-yard run to push the lead to 47-28.
The final touchdown of the night for the Tigers came when Hauck secured a pick-6 interception, covering 25 yards to make it 53-28 with one minute left in the game.
Waverly finished the game with 25 first downs, while Johnstown ended with 17. The Tigers had 462 yards of offense with 367 of those coming on the ground. Behind Hurd's 286-yard night, Peyton Harris added 10 rushes for 76 yards. The Johnnies had 308 yards of offense with 225 rushing yards.
Schneider, the Johnstown QB, finished with 31 carries for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Passing-wise, he was 9-of-18 for 83 yards with a pair of receptions.
Defensively, the Tigers recorded three sacks coming from Wyatt Crabtree, Legend Clifford and Caden Arrowood. Waverly's offensive line protected Mason Kelly, who was not sacked at all.
Crabtree was Waverly's leading tackler, piling up 12.5 including three tackles for loss with a combined yardage of 16. Legend Clifford and Hudson Kelly added 7.5 tackles behind them.
Additionally, Crabtree caught three passes for 23 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hudson Kelly had four receptions for 40 yards, while Lane Bear caught four for 26. Mason Kelly finished 13-21 for 95 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Now 2-0, the Tigers will come home for the first time this season and face the Unioto Shermans Friday night. Unioto is also 2-0 after beating Amanda-Clearcreek 21-6 in the opening week and taking down Vinton County 49-14 last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
