Eastern sophomore Carson Salisbury leads off the 4x200-meter relay on Thursday, May 11 in the Southern Ohio Conference meet at Green High School. The team of Salisbury, Tucker Leist, Landon Cavinder, and Jace White combined to run 1:38.38 to secure fourth while setting a new school record.
Eastern sophomore Audrey Nolen pulls ahead of Minford sophomore Jackie Pendleton in the fourth heat of the 100-meter dash. Nolen finished fourth overall out of 26 competitors, while Pendleton was fifth.
Eastern sophomore Audrey Nolen pulls ahead of Minford sophomore Jackie Pendleton in the fourth heat of the 100-meter dash. Nolen finished fourth overall out of 26 competitors, while Pendleton was fifth.
Eastern sophomore Carson Salisbury leads off the 4x200-meter relay on Thursday, May 11 in the Southern Ohio Conference meet at Green High School. The team of Salisbury, Tucker Leist, Landon Cavinder, and Jace White combined to run 1:38.38 to secure fourth while setting a new school record.
Eastern sophomore Audrey Nolen pulls ahead of Minford sophomore Jackie Pendleton in the fourth heat of the 100-meter dash. Nolen finished fourth overall out of 26 competitors, while Pendleton was fifth.
Eastern’s Josie Ware competes in the 1,600-meter run in the SOC meet at Green High School.
By Ned Billings
Eastern's Garrett Cody and Waverly's Max Monroe stand ready to begin the 1,600-meter run in the SOC meet at Green High School.
By Ned Billings
Eastern sophomore Audrey Nolen pulls ahead of Minford sophomore Jackie Pendleton in the fourth heat of the 100-meter dash. Nolen finished fourth overall out of 26 competitors, while Pendleton was fifth.
Both the Eastern Eagles and Lady Eagles finished in the middle of the pack from the Division I portion of the Southern Ohio Conference track and field meet.
Contested at Green High School, the meet occurred over two days on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11. All Division III track and field schools, per the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s count, are placed by the Southern Ohio Conference into the small school division, while the OHSAA Division II schools are placed in the big school division. That meant that the large school SOC II portion contained five teams — Waverly, Wheelersburg, Minford, Northwest and Portsmouth West. That left the remaining schools to battle for the SOC I title.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.