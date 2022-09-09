Golf teams around the area have been swinging their way through the end of August and into early September. The following sections highlight some of the local action that has taken place over the past two weeks.
Aug. 26, 2022
Piketon and Zane trace squared off for a girls golf dual match at Pickaway Country Club where Piketon took the win with a team score of 257.
Individually, Zane Trace's Mary Helber was the match medalist after shooting a 45. Piketon's Brynna Spencer was the runner-up with a 53. She was followed by teammates Renee Hill (62), Kordi Brewster (69) and Riley Wagner (73).
Aug. 27, 2022
The Piketon boys golf team finished third in the Westfall Invitational, which was held at Crown Hill on the last Saturday in August.
The match medalist was Laith Hamid from Gallia Academy with a 75. Gallia Academy also took the team win in the 18-hole invitational with a team score of 340, followed closely by runner-up Fairfield Union (342), Piketon (346), Circleville (348), Unioto (349) and Warren (349). Rounding out the team scores were Logan Elm (355), Athens (362), Hillsboro (383), Logan (383), Westfall (398) and Paint Valley (490).
Aug. 31, 2022
Seven Southern Ohio Conference girls golf teams got together at the Elks Country Club, near McDermott for some Wednesday evening action.
West took the team win, finishing with a score of 216 (top four golfers count). South Webster was second (225), followed by Waverly (234), Valley (245), Eastern (252) and Northwest (261).
Individually for Waverly, Aiden Peoples led the way, shooting a 51. Teammate Ryane Bond was one stroke behind her at 52. KK Elliott (65) and Avery Nathan (66) rounded out the placements.
Eastern was led by Lacey Bevins, who carded a 54. She was followed by Brenna Weaver (64), Emmy Canaday (66) and Emma Hesson (68).
Also, on that same day, six Scioto Valley Conference teams squared off at Pickaway Country Club.
The Unioto Shermans took the victory there with a team score of 164, led by medalist Charlie Lewis, who shot a 38. Runner-up medalist honors belonged to Adena's Sydney Ater with a 39.
Piketon was the second-place team, finishing with a 176, followed by Zane Trace (184), Adena (186), Westfall (191) and Paint Valley (212).
Individually, Piketon was led by Gabe Dettwiller and Owen Armstrong, who both fired 43. Gavin Howard was a stroke behind them with a 44, while Brevin Wooldridge carded a 46 to complete the top four. Kole Keller shot 47, and Leighton Kelley rounded it out with a 55.
Sept. 1, 2022
The third Scioto Valley Conference boys golf match took place at Pickaway Country Club where Zane Trace claimed the team victory with a score of 167.
Unioto finished second with a 169, followed by Piketon (174), Adena (186), Westfall (193), Paint Valley (198) and Huntington (210). Southeastern was a golfer short of being able to produce a team score.
Adena's Davis Kern claimed medalist honors after shooting a 36, followed by Unioto's Charlie Lewis, who was the runner-up with a 39.
Individually for Piketon, Gavin Howard led the charge with a 41, followed by Owen Armstrong with a 42. Brevin Wooldridge shot a 45, while Gabe Dettwiller completed the top four with a 46. Hunter Skaggs (47) and Kole Keller (50) rounded out the placements.
In the SVC standings, Unioto is in the lead, followed by Zane Trace and Piketon.
Sept. 6, 2022
The Waverly boys and girls golf teams played at Dogwood Hills and picked up wins over their visiting Southern Ohio Conference opponents.
In the boys match, the Waverly Tigers won with a team score of 180, followed by West (218) and Minford (225).
Tiger Zander King was the match medalist after he led the field with a 42. He was followed by Ben Nichols (44), Caden Corkerton (45), Cody Beekman (49), Connor Snyder (54), and Carter Carroll (59).
The Lady Tigers finished with a team score of 249 to edge the Minford Lady Falcons (257).
Waverly's Aiden Peoples and Ryane Bond shared co-medalist honors, as each finished with a 57. They were followed by Saylor Crace (67), KK Elliott (68), Avery Nathan (70) and Jocey Tackett (70).
On that same day, five Scioto Valley Conference teams played at Valley Vista. Unioto took the team win with a score of 177. Piketon was two strokes behind with a score of 179, followed by Westfall (197), Huntington (213) and Paint Valley (243).
Unioto's Charlie Lewis was the match medalist with a 39. Runner-up honors went to Piketon's Gabe Dettwiller and Brevin Wooldridge, along with Huntington's Gavin Smith, who all shot 42. For Piketon behind Dettwiller and Wooldridge were Owen Armstrong (47), Hunter Skaggs (48), Gavin Howard (48) and Kole Keller (49).
On that same night, there was also a dual match played at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club between Portsmouth Clay and Northwest.
Clay's Tristan Large was the match medalist, firing a season-low 48. Cayden McKenzie followed with a season-best 60 for the Panthers.
Northwest finished with a team score of 223, led by Bryce Smith with a 42, Brandon Eichenlaub with a 55, Justin South with a 56 and Deke Tackett with a 64.
Sept. 7, 2022
The fourth Scioto Valley Conference girls golf match of the year was played at Big Beaver Creek Wednesday evening.
Westfall took the team win with a score of 187, followed by Southeastern (223), Piketon (238) and Unioto (245). Westfall's Paige Weiss was the match medalist with a 42, followed by runner-up teammate Emily Cook, who shot a 44.
Piketon was led by Brynna Spencer, who finished with a 52. Maggie Armstrong was next with a 58, followed by Renee Hill (62), Kordi Brewster (66), Riley Wagner (73) and Emma Cutler (74).
Sept. 8, 2022
On Thursday evening, some of the Southern Ohio Conference teams played a match at Franklin Valley Golf Club.
The Wheelersburg Pirates took the win with a team score of 155, followed by the Waverly Tigers (172), South Webster (180), West (188), Eastern (200), Green (203), and Minford (229).
South Webster's Mault was the match medalist with a 35.
Waverly was led by Ben Nichols who shot a 42. Zander King and Caden Corkerton both fired 43. Cody Beekman carded a 44. Conner Snyder added a 47 and Carter Carroll finished with a 57.
Eastern was led by Cayden Haislop, who shot 40. Eddie Salmen and Logan Slusher followed, as each finished with a 49. Ethan Brown-Harris ended with a 61, while Brandon Ailiff had a 63.
The Eastern Lady Eagles also had three golfers participating. Emmy Canaday finished with a 60, followed by Lacey Bevins with a 62 and Emma Hesson with a 66.
The Scioto Valley Conference teams got together at Valley Vista Golf Course, Bainbridge, for the fourth SVC match of the year.
Once again, Unioto took the win, finishing with a team team score of 173. Piketon (186), Zane Trace (187) and Paint Valley (188) had a battle behind Unioto Then Adena (198), Westfall (199), Huntington (214) and Southeastern (230) rounded out the scores.
Adena's Davis Kerns was the match medalist, finishing with a 40. Zane Trace's John Grondolsky Jr. and Unioto's Braxton Wolff tied for runner-up honors. Each shot 41.
Piketon was led by Owen Armstrong, who finished with a 43. He was followed by Gavin Howard (47), Hunter Skaggs (48), Brevin Wooldridge (48), Gabe Dettwiller (49) and Kole Keller (49).
