COLUMBUS — As one of three freshmen sprinting in the Division II girls 100-meter dash at the OHSAA state track and field meet, Waverly's Paige O'Bryant gained valuable experience to prepare her for the next three years.

Slotted in Heat 1, Lane 9 in the preliminaries on Friday, June 2 at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium, O'Bryant ran the 100-meter distance in 12.71 seconds, finishing 17th. O’Bryant needed to finish in the top nine to return for Saturday's final. Toledo Central Catholic sophomore Nyla King went on to win the Division II 100-meter dash title on Saturday with a time of 11.83 seconds.


