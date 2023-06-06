Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant approaches the finish line in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. O'Bryant finished in 12.71 seconds.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant leaps into the air in front of the blocks prior to starting the Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (far left) comes out of the blocks to start the Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (left) races beside John Glenn sophomore Jessica Church in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. Church edged O'Bryant in the regional race, but O'Bryant was quicker than Church in the state meet.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (far left) comes out of the blocks to start the Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (left) races beside John Glenn sophomore Jessica Church in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. Church edged O'Bryant in the regional race, but O'Bryant was quicker than Church in the state meet.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (left) races beside John Glenn sophomore Jessica Church in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. Church edged O'Bryant in the regional race, but O'Bryant was quicker than Church in the state meet.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (left) races beside John Glenn sophomore Jessica Church in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. Church edged O'Bryant in the regional race, but O'Bryant was quicker than Church in the state meet.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant approaches the finish line in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. O'Bryant finished in 12.71 seconds.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant leaps into the air in front of the blocks prior to starting the Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium.
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (far left) comes out of the blocks to start the Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium.
By Ned Billings
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (left) races beside John Glenn sophomore Jessica Church in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. Church edged O'Bryant in the regional race, but O'Bryant was quicker than Church in the state meet.
By Ned Billings
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (far left) comes out of the blocks to start the Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium.
By Ned Billings
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (left) races beside John Glenn sophomore Jessica Church in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. Church edged O'Bryant in the regional race, but O'Bryant was quicker than Church in the state meet.
By Ned Billings
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (left) races beside John Glenn sophomore Jessica Church in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. Church edged O'Bryant in the regional race, but O'Bryant was quicker than Church in the state meet.
By Ned Billings
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (far left) sprints down the track the Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium.
By Ned Billings
Waverly freshman Paige O'Bryant (left) races beside John Glenn sophomore Jessica Church in Division II girls 100-meter dash on Friday, June 2 in the OHSAA state track and field meet at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium. Church edged O'Bryant in the regional race, but O'Bryant was quicker than Church in the state meet.
COLUMBUS — As one of three freshmen sprinting in the Division II girls 100-meter dash at the OHSAA state track and field meet, Waverly's Paige O'Bryant gained valuable experience to prepare her for the next three years.
Slotted in Heat 1, Lane 9 in the preliminaries on Friday, June 2 at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Stadium, O'Bryant ran the 100-meter distance in 12.71 seconds, finishing 17th. O’Bryant needed to finish in the top nine to return for Saturday's final. Toledo Central Catholic sophomore Nyla King went on to win the Division II 100-meter dash title on Saturday with a time of 11.83 seconds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.