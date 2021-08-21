It was a wild 24 hours for the Piketon football team.
The Redstreaks were scheduled to host River Valley in week one Friday night, Aug. 20. But due to cancellation by River Valley Thursday afternoon, Piketon traveled to Minford to open up the 2021 football season. Minford's week one game with Rock Hill was also cancelled. So the two teams decided to play each other.
“I’m just glad we got to play. It's been a crazy 24 hours. You practice for a team for two weeks and come out and play someone with totally different philosophies. River Valley was under center ground-and-pound, and then we faced a spread,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion.
Levi Gullion and Jayden Thacker combined for four rushing touchdowns, as the Redstreaks defeated the Falcons 28-6.
Minford received the opening kick to begin the game. The Piketon defense then forced a three-and-out, taking over at their own 15. Piketon moved the ball quickly into Minford territory, as Gullion completed passes to Camren Loar and Johnny Burton. Facing a 4th-down-and-1 at the Minford 39-yard line, Gullion then took it up the middle for a 39-yard touchdown, giving Piketon a 6-0 lead with 7:45 left in the first quarter.
The Redstreaks would force another three-and-out on the next Falcon possession, as they took over at the 27-yard line. Piketon would move the ball 65 yards before the first quarter ended, setting up a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line to start the second quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Gullion scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to give the Redstreaks a 12-0 lead with 11:54 left. The Falcons cut the Piketon lead in half 12-6, as they scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 7:18 left to go in the half. Piketon answered the Minford touchdown on the next drive, as Jayden Thacker scored from 3 yards out with 3:58 in the half to give Piketon a 20-6 lead after Gullion found Johnny Burton for the two point conversion.
Minford would start their next drive at their own 28-yard line. They then took it deep into Piketon territory to the 11-yard line with four seconds left in the half. The Falcons then attempted one last play before the half, but the Redstreaks defense made the stop as time expired. Piketon would take a 20-6 lead to the locker rooms.
“Defensively, it was one of the better efforts we’ve had. We went a different style of blitz and got after them. Offensively, it wasn’t our best showing, but for week one we’ll take it. We ran the ball tonight and in scrimmages. We didn’t run Levi (Gullion) any, and it’s a big part of what we do. Also our other running backs made some runs, and that’s going to be huge going forward. Levi wasn’t pressured all night, so the offensive line did a great job on pass protection and opening up some holes” said Gullion.
After receiving the kick to open the second half, Piketon would be forced to punt. Minford then returned the punt back for a touchdown but a penalty would bring it back as they would start at the 40 yard line. The Falcons then took the ball inside the 20-yard line. On 4th-and-4 from the 9-yard line, the Piketon defense stopped the Falcons short of the first down, taking over deep in their own territory with 6:09 left in the third.
Piketon scored quickly on the next possession, taking the ball 91 yards in 1:29 for a TD, as Gullion scored his third touchdown of the game on a 70-yard run. Camren Loar caught the two-point conversion, as Piketon led 28-6 with 4:47 left in the third.
Piketon then forced another Minford punt on the next drive, but fumbled, giving the ball back to the Falcons with 10:46 left in the game. The Redstreaks forced another punt, taking over with 8:16 left in the game. Both teams would each run another possession, as Piketon would take the victory over the Falcons 28-6.
“We missed a few tackles here and there, but we’ll clean that up. I love the intensity and enthusiasm we played with tonight. We know these guys. In the last six games we’ve played Minford, we’ve played them down here three times. In the last 10 years we’ve played them 11 times or something like that. I have a lot of respect for Coach Ruby. I’m glad we got to play tonight,” mentioned Gullion.
Piketon senior quarterback Levi Gullion was 16-of-22 passing for 224 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 136 yards and scored three touchdowns. Johnny Burton had 6 receptions for 116 yards, while Camren Loar had 6 receptions for 83 yards. Kydan Potts had a catch for 9 yards, while Jayden Thacker and Brent McGuire each had 8 receiving yards. Thacker carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards and a touchdown. Burton carried the ball once for 18 yards.
The Redstreaks finished the night with 219 yards on the ground. Piketon picked up 14 first downs while Minford tallied 10. Piketon was penalized 7 times for 60 yards and Minford was penalized 12 times for 115 yards. Piketon was 3-of-4 on fourth down attempts and 2-of-3 on two-point conversions. The Falcons also converted on a fourth down attempt.
Piketon will now host Wellston Friday night at 7 p.m.
“We'll watch film Saturday and Sunday and we'll get a plan," said Coach Gullion. They’ll be a tough physical team like they always are.”
