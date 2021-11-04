As fall sports are winding down and basketball teams are preparing to take the court, the Southern Ohio Conference has announced dates and times for all-star games and previews.
The SOC volleyball all-star game will be played at Northwest High School on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. The SOC soccer all-star games will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will also take place at Northwest.
The girls and boys basketball previews will also be played at Northwest High School. The girls preview is set for Friday, Nov. 12 beginning at 5 p.m. The boys preview is set for Nov. 19, also beginning at 5 p.m. Admission to both events is $5.
