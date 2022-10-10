Blossom Smith return

Waverly's Blossom Smith fires the ball back at her opponent during a home match earlier in the tennis season. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

For the second straight year, Waverly tennis player Blossom Smith is headed back to the district tournament after finishing as the runner-up in the Division II Southeast District singles sectional. 

The Division II sectional tournament was played on Oct. 4 and 5 at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments