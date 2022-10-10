For the second straight year, Waverly tennis player Blossom Smith is headed back to the district tournament after finishing as the runner-up in the Division II Southeast District singles sectional.
The Division II sectional tournament was played on Oct. 4 and 5 at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University.
Smith was seeded second in the sectional singles bracket and received a first-round bye. She began play on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the second round by defeating a player from Washington Court House 6-0, 6-0. Next, Smith took on a player from Miami Trace and won 6-1, 6-1. Those two wins meant Smith had qualified for the district tournament and had to return to Portsmouth on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to play for seeding.
Getting back to action on Wednesday, Smith squared off with Vlada Kiryukhin of Athens in the quarterfinal and defeated her 6-1, 6-0. Then Smith defeated third-seeded Katie Lovejoy of Marietta 6-3, 6-2. In the sectional title match, Smith faced South Point's Meredith Riley and was defeated 1-6, 2-6.
"Blossom had a great run. We’ve worked to improve certain areas of her game," Waverly tennis coach Matt Morrison said. "She’s turned into the player who is always trying to find people to play against her. She wants to improve and knows she needs to to get to the state (tournament), which is her ultimate goal. I am proud of the run she made this year, and hopefully we can do some damage at districts."
As the sectional runner-up, Smith is seeded second for the district tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Play begins at 10 a.m. that day. Smith will start by facing seventh-seeded Savanah Holtgrewe of Notre Dame. Ultimately, Smith would like to get to the district title match and face Riley once again.
"Hats off to the South Point player (Meredith Riley). She’s a two-time state qualifier, so that’s what we’re up against, and the fact that OHSAA changed the number of players from our district who can go to state from two to one really hurt," Morrison said.
"We have to beat her (Riley) to go to state, which is a tall order but we will give it a go. Blossom was in a lot of the games and played some really good points. I know she’ll be looking to build off this, and eye her senior year chances of advancing even further."
Waverly's remaining sectional competitors lost on the first day of action, which was Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Coach Morrison said Maddy Davis played singles and had a nice tourney. Davis won her first-round match over a Unioto player 6-4, 6-2. Then she defeated a Jackson player in the second round 6-4, 6-0. Her tournament run ended with a loss to Notre Dame 1-6, 0-6.
Morrison said Sophie Thomas also played singles and did well. Thomas defeated a player from Marietta in a three-set match in the opening round 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Then she lost to an opponent from Miami Trace 4-6, 3-6.
In sectional doubles action, Kaelyn Linn and Greenlee Thacker lost to a team from Logan Elm in the first round 3-6, 2-6. Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker defeated a team from Notre Dame in the first round 6-3, 6-0. Then they lost to a team from Jackson in the second round 1-6, 0-6.
Waverly will lose five seniors to graduation including Thacker, Linn, Kaur, Thomas and Davis.
