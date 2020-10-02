The Redstreaks may have been off a week ago but other than a few minor mistakes you could hardly notice. Behind 2 interceptions each from Johnny Burton and Kydan Potts, the Redstreaks defense forced six Huntington turnovers on their way to a 48-6 win.
“It was a good win. We’ve been through a lot with this Coronavirus stuff, missing a game. We haven’t played in two weeks. Anytime you come out and get a home win in the league, you’ll take it, We didn’t play perfect, but it is what it is. You can tell we were a little rusty, but I liked how Jayden Thacker ran the ball and how we blocked up front, so that was a plus” said Redstreaks head coach Tyler Gullion.
Piketon went three and out on their first possession after receiving the opening kick to start the game. After Huntington then drove deep into Piketon territory on their first drive, Johnny Burton came up with an interception giving the Redstreaks the ball at their own 21. A few plays later Levi Gullion then hooked up with Burton for a 57-yard touchdown giving the Redstreaks a 6-0 lead with 6:56 to play in the first.
After the Redstreak defense stopped Huntington short on 4th down on the next possession, on the next Redstreak drive, Gullion found Brody Fuller for a 28 yard score. It gave Piketon a 14-0 lead after Gullion connected with Chris Chandler for the 2 point conversion.
Early in the second quarter both teams traded interceptions with Kydan Potts coming up with his first one of the night, handing the Redstreaks the ball at the Huntington 21. Gullion then picked up a 4th down conversion on his feet, before Jayden Thacker scored his first touchdown of the night, making it 21-0 with 10:36 left in the half.
Carter Williams then came up with an interception on the next Huntington drive but the Redstreaks’ drive stalled.
On the next Huntington drive, Johnny Burton came away with an interception, returning it for what seemed to be a touchdown, but a penalty negated the score. However Piketon’s offense drove 90 yards after the penalty, as Thacker scored from 2 yards out to make it 28-0 with 1:27 left. After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Gullion found Camren Loar in a one play 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-0 heading into the break.
“The penalties there we struggled with. I thought the defense did well, pretty good overall game,” said Coach Gullion.
Huntington made it a 35-6 game when Nick Marion connected with Seth McCloskey for a 48 yard score. Gullion then hit Chris Chandler from 8 yards out with 1:39 to go in the third, making it 42-6. With 8:46 left in the game, Potts put on the exclamation point as he ran a pick-6 back 100 yards for a touchdown, making it 48-6 and the final score of the night.
With the win the Redstreaks finish out the regular season with a record of 2-3.
Statistically, Gullion threw for 311 yards on 15-of-26 passing, including 4 touchdowns. Along with 2 interceptions on defense, Burton had a receiving touchdown, catching 6 passes for 155 yards. Brody Fuller caught 2 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Chandler has 31 receiving yards and a touchdown. Camren Loar caught 4 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Thacker carries the rock 9 times for 68 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Redstreaks were 1-for-2 in 4th down conversions and 1-for-1 on 2 point conversion. Huntington moved the chains 11 times, while Piketon moved them 10. Piketon was penalized 11 times for 101 yards, while Huntington committed 5 penalties for 25 yards.
The Redstreaks will now start their OHSAA Division V Region 19 playoff journey next Saturday when they travel to Minford to take on the Falcons. It will be the third playoff appearance in school history for the Redstreaks with their previous appearance being in 2012.
The Redstreaks are 1-2 all time in the state playoffs with their win coming over the Falcons in their previous appearance.
“We’ve played Minford several times and in the playoffs. It’s a good program and going to be a good game. We think it is a good draw, and they’re thinking it’s a good draw, too,” said Coach Gullion. “It is going to be a fun week. It’s different, but it is still going to be a fun.”
