After defeating Portsmouth Clay on the road Friday night, the Western Indians made it back-to-back victories with a 59-40 win over Symmes Valley Saturday.
After Symmes Valley scored the first bucket of the game, Western used a 14-0 run to grab the momentum, earning the double digit victory.
“We knew they (Symmes Valley) had one ball handler, and we thought that if we could trap them full court and make him give it up, the rest of them would make some decisions that we would like, and it worked in our favor,” said Western coach Doug Williams.
“We we’re up 14-2 but then we got in foul trouble, and once we got in foul trouble we put backups in. They stayed in their zone, and we started holding it and staring at who we were passing it to, and shots didn't go in. We took a lot of shots in the first half that were open that didn’t go in, and when that happens it becomes a struggle. Second half we tried to re-amp up, and I thought we did a good job, and made a few shots at the end to put them away.”
After four straight points by Chase Carter, Western took a 7-2 lead with 5:30 to go in the first quarter. Drew Haggy then buried back-to-back triples with 4:05 left in the quarter, as the Indians jumped out to a 14-2 lead forcing Symmes Valley to call a timeout. The Vikings used a 5-0 run to cut the lead in half 14-7 after the first quarter.
Carter scored with 4:47 left to go in the second quarter, giving the Indians a 19-7 lead. Western was then held to just four points the final 4:47 of the half, as Symmes Valley cut the lead to 23-17 at the intermission.
Kameron Janes hit a triple with 2:27 to go in the third quarter, as Western pushed the lead back up to double digits 32-21. Western then took their largest lead of the game, 38-23, after the third. Drew Haggy converted on an old-fashioned three point play with 7:46 to go in the game as Western would lead 41-23. Western then continued to force turnovers and get out in transition as they pulled away 53-36 with 2:45 left. The Indians would then go on to secure their second straight victory 59-40 over the Vikings.
Statistically leading Western was Drew Haggy who finished with 24 points, four assists, and three steals.
“We moved Drew off the point a little bit. He's kinda our backup point now, and I think it’s helped him with his legs and put him in a position where he can also get steals and run outs. So I think it’s been a good move,” mentioned Williams.
“Daniel Rodriguez, who is our exchange kid. We tried to throw him (Rodriguez) in there right away at the beginning of the year, and he wasn’t quite ready. But he’s been doing a nice job now; he’s starting to come on now. He’s starting to do a nice job for us, which allows us to move Drew.”
Carter scored 15 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Janes was also in double figures, scoring 14 points and had four steals. Zach Teed and Daniel Rodriguez each had three points. Colt Henderson had five rebounds, and Logan Lightle had a pair of assists.
The Indians were 22-51 from the field connecting on seven trifectas. Western was 8-13 from the line and had 30 rebounds. Western finished with 14 steals and had 13 assists while also forcing 23 turnovers. The Indians will look to make it three straight wins, as they host East Tuesday evening.
“I just told them hopefully we can go and get back to the same type of game to start against East and come out and try to do the same thing against them. Our game plan won’t be a whole lot different for us right now," Williams said. "When we play teams that play zone against us, it’s in our favor to speed it up and we just have to make sure we keep our main guys out of foul trouble.”
