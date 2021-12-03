After winning their basketball opener at Piketon, the Eastern Lady Eagles have been fighting to get into the win column.
On Saturday, Nov. 28, Eastern entertained Gallia Academy at home, falling 53-45.
According to Eastern coach Darren King, Addison Cochenour led the Lady Eagles in rebounding, by pulling down 18, while scoring nine points and making off with six steals. Abby Cochenour led all scorers with 27 points and had eight steals. Freshman Cylie Weaver also scored nine.
"We just couldn't get anything going," said King. "We came out flat and weren't ready to play."
GAHS - 11 14 14 14 - 53
EHS - 9 5 16 15 - 45
GALLIA ACADEMY (53) — C. Cremeans 2 0 1-2 5, A. Griffith 4 0 1-4 9, K. Peck 4 0 0-1 8, P. Reed 7 0 2-7 16, R. Wilcoxon 0 1 1-2 4, E. Harmon 5 0 1-3 11, C. Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 1 6-19 53.
EASTERN (45) — Cylie Weaver 0 2 3-4 9, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 4 0 1-2 9, Lydia Park 0 0 0-0 0, Payton Hardin 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 6 2 9-11 27, Anna Lesh 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 4 13-17 45.
On Monday, Nov. 29, Eastern gave a hot-shooting Portsmouth West team a battle but ultimately fell short, 91-60.
"I was very proud of my girls. I know the score doesn't indicate it, but I felt like we were in the game until seven minutes to go in the fourth. At one point, we were up 32-29 just before the half," said King. "We stopped defending the perimeter and it cost us. They have several nice players and my girls were gassed to start the fourth."
The senior twin sisters, Abby and Addison Cochenour, led the team.
"Abby led us with 34 points, four assists and six steals. Addison continued her aggressive play on the boards, grabbing 25," said King.
"These kids are starting to believe that they can win and that is what has to happen. They have to believe in what we are trying to do. I'm starting to see that. We have to play four complete quarters to win. We will get there."
West's balanced attack came behind 21 points from Eden Cline, 20 from Maelyn Howell, 19 from Lexi Deever and 12 from Sydney McDermott.
PWHS - 22 19 18 32 - 91
EHS - 17 15 19 14 - 60
PORTSMOUTH WEST (91) — Maelyn Howell 8 0 4-6 20, Elisha Andre 0 1 0-0 3, Abby Adkins 1 2 0-0 8, Eden Cline 3 4 3-4 21, Sydney McDermott 5 0 2-3 12, Katie Rollins 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Sayre 3 0 2-2 8, Lexi Deever 3 4 1-2 19, Natalie Mershon 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23 11 12-17 91.
EASTERN (60) — Cylie Weaver 1 0 2-6 4, Kelsey Helphenstine 2 1 0-0 7, Addison Cochenour 2 0 0-0 4, Lydia Park 2 0 0-2 4, Abby Cochenour 3 9 1-2 34, Madison Shuler 3 0 1-1 7, Anna Lesh 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Fox 0 0 0-0 0, Payton Hardin 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 10 4-11 60.
On Thursday night, the Lady Eagles completed their three-game homestand, suffering a 57-42 loss to the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks.
Another challenge is ahead of the Lady Eagles Monday, as they will head to Wheelersburg, the defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champs, for a 6 p.m. contest.
