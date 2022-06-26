After opening the Best of Ohio showcase with a strong victory on Thursday, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers had a difficult time getting back in the win column for the remainder of the weekend.
The Shockers played two games on Friday, falling 8-5 to the Tri County Timberwolves and then losing 10-0 to the Music City Saints 18U team. Then on Saturday, the Shockers took on the Music City Saints 17U team and suffered a 9-6 loss.
In Friday's early afternoon battle with the Tri County Timberwolves, the Shockers took the lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Tri County scored first, capitalizing on a leadoff single to generate the very first run of the game in the top of the opening inning.
The Shockers bounced back by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Jase Hurd, Ben Nichols and Weston Roop all singled with one out. Then Dax Estep reached on an error, allowing Hurd and Nichols to score. Peyton Harris followed with a groundout to second base to send Roop home, giving Post 142 the 3-1 lead.
Waverly produced two more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Hunter Edwards led off with a single before Alex Boles moved him to second with a sacrifice. Then Roger Woodruff stepped to the plate and delivered a two-run homer to left field, pushing the Post 142 lead to 5-1.
As it stood, those were the only runs the Shockers could produce in the game. Post 142 had several big hits in the remaining innings. Tra Swayne produced a one-out triple in the bottom of the fourth, and Jase Hurd did the same in the bottom of the fifth. Weston Roop had a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth.
The Timberwolves took control midway through the game. They plated two runs in the top of the third inning and three more in the top of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead. They added an additional run in the fifth and another in the sixth to make the score 8-5.
For Post 142 on the mound, Alex Boles (1-2) suffered the loss. He started and went five innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits, while striking out two and walking four. Peyton Harris worked an inning of relief, giving up a run on a hit, while walking three batters and striking out one.
Offensively for the Shockers, Roger Woodruff finished 1-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Weston Roop was 2-2 with a run. Jase Hurd was 2-3 with a triple and a run. Tra Swayne was 1-3 with a triple. Ben Nichols finished 1-3 with a run. Dax Estep had two RBIs, while Peyton Harris had one. Hunter Edwards was also 1-2.
Returning to action quickly, the Shockers took on the Music City Saints 18U team in the following game, suffering a 10-0 loss.
Defensively, Shockers kept the game close until the sixth inning. The Saints had managed to push a run across in the first inning with a one-out triple and a groundout. Then they added two more runs in the top of the third inning on a walk, a double and a single, extending the lead to 3-0.
During those first three innings, Shocker Dax Estep produced the only hit, having a leadoff single in the second.
In the fourth inning, Estep had his second hit of the game. Post 142 filled the bases with Ben Nichols and Peyton Harris both drawing walks. But a strikeout left them all stranded.
Hunter Edwards came up with a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth inning, but he later became the third out on a fielder's choice.
The Saints then seized control with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Shockers managed to get two outs at the plate on back-to-back fielder's choices, but the damage was done with four singles, two doubles, a pair of walks, and an error. That pushed the lead to 10-0.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Weston Roop became Waverly's final runner working a two-out walk. But he was out when Estep hit into a fielder's choice, bringing the inning and game to an end.
Dax Estep finished 2-3 from the plate to lead the Shockers. Hunter Edwards was 1-2.
Carter Nickel started on the mound and suffered the pitching loss. He gave up seven runs (three earned) on five hits, while striking out three and walking four. Peyton Harris followed with an inning of relief. He gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and walked two batters.
Returning to action on Saturday, the Shockers took on the Music City Saints 17U team and suffered a 9-6 loss despite a late comeback bid.
Music City scored throughout the game, putting the first three runs on the board with two crossing the plate in the top of the second inning, followed by another in the top of the third.
The Shockers generated their first run in the bottom of the third inning. LT Jordan led off with a double, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a groundout from Jase Hurd. Ben Nichols followed with a single but he was out on a fielder's choice. Then a flyout became the third out. That cut the lead down to 3-1.
The Saints followed with two runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth, increasing their lead to 7-1.
Once again, Post 142 rallied. LT Jordan and Jase Hurd started the bottom of the fifth by drawing back-to-back walks. Then Ben Nichols followed with a single to fill the bases.
A passed ball allowed all of the runners to move up as Jordan came home to score, 7-2. Then Weston Roop followed with an RBI single to plate Hurd, 7-3. Next Dax Estep hit a grounder and reached base on an error, allowing Nichols and Roop to score and cut the lead to 7-5.
The Saints tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth inning, pushing the lead to 9-5.
Waverly managed to generate one final run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alex Boles led off with a single. After a strikeout, Jase Hurd delivered the next single. Then Ben Nichols grounded out, giving Boles the chance to go home. Weston Roop drew a walk next before a groundout brought the rally opportunity to an end in a 9-6 loss.
From the plate, Weston Roop finished 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Ben Nichols was 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Jase Hurd went 1-3 with a run and an RBI. LT Jordan finished 1-2 with two runs and a stolen base. Alex Boles was 1-3 with a run. Dax Estep collected two RBIs.
From the hill, Roger Woodruff (1-1) suffered the loss in 4.2 innings. He gave up seven runs (three earned) on eight hits, while striking out four and walking four. Weston Roop finished the final 1.1 innings, giving up two runs on four hits, while striking out two batters.
Waverly Post 142 now stands at 10-7 overall. The Shockers (3-0 South Central Ohio League) will get back into conference action by hosting Portsmouth Post 23 on Tuesday evening at Piketon High School.
