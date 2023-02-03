Traveling into Highland County, Piketon ran into a hot-shooting Whiteoak team Tuesday night, suffering a 70-48 loss.
Against the visiting Redstreaks, the hosting Wildcats unloaded with 12 three-pointers to account for 36 of their 70 points.
Whiteoak scored 24 points in the opening quarter with 12 of those coming on four triples. Piketon had 11 with five points coming from Brent McGuire. Gabe Lamerson added four points and Bo Henry provided a basket.
The Redstreaks followed with 14 points in the second quarter, spreading the scoring between McGuire, Lamerson, Weston Bloss, Declan Davis and Garrett Legg. However, Whiteoak generated 19 points to increase the lead to 43-25 at the break.
Scoring slowed for both teams in the third quarter, but again the Wildcats had the upper hand, producing 11 points to Piketon’s eight. Owen Armstrong, McGuire and Henry all had a basket, while Legg connected on a pair of field goals. Whiteoak led 54-33.
McGuire, Legg, Henry and Davis wrapped up the scoring for Piketon in the fourth quarter. Legg led the way with six points, followed by Davis with four, McGuire with three, and Henry had another bucket.
In the 70-48 loss, McGuire led the Redstreaks with 12 points. Legg added nine and Lamerson and Davis each had eight.
Whiteoak was led by Evan DeAtley with 22 points, followed by Landon Barnett with 15, Zander Roades with 14 and Luken Roades with 11.
Piketon drops to 5-12 overall with the loss. The Redstreaks faced Paint Valley at home on Friday night. Then on Saturday, they will head to the Chad Hodson Classic at Leesburg Fairfield to take on Lynchburg-Clay at 4:15 p.m. Then on Tuesday, the Redstreaks will take on the Huntington Huntsmen in Waverly’s campus gymnasium on the hill. Huntington has been playing home games at Waverly since the gym was damaged by flooding over Christmas break.
BOX SCORE:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Piketon 48 @ Whiteoak 70
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
PHS — 11 14 8 15 — 48
WHS — 24 19 11 16 — 70
PIKETON (48) — Weston Bloss 1 0 0-0 2, Owen Armstrong 1 0 0-0 2, Brent McGuire 4 1 1-2 12, Garrett Legg 2 0 5-7 9, Declan Davis 2 1 1-2 8, Gabe Lamerson 4 0 0-0 8, Bo Henry 3 0 1-2 7, Grayson Roberts 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 2 8-13 48.
WHITEOAK (70) — Luken Roades 1 3 0-0 11, Sawyer Blair 0 0 2-2 2, Carson Emery 3 0 0-0 6, Evan DeAtley 2 5 1-2 22, Tyler Wessmer 1 0 0-0 2, Zander Roades 1 4 0-0 14, Landon Barnett 7 9 101 15, Weston Blair 0 0 0-0 0, Brady Brandenburg 0 0 0-0 0, Landen Eyre 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Crowe 0 0 0-0 0, Linus Wik 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 12 4-5 70.
