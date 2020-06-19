In Thursday’s state press conference featuring Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, it was announced that Phase II of the Responsible RestartOhio plan for sports activities will allow contact practice for all sports to resume on Monday, June 22.
“This means football, lacrosse, and other contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regiments as long as safety protocols are observed,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Although June 22 is the day contact practice may begin, it will ultimately be up to local sports organizers and high school leaders on when is the best time to proceed.”
Training guidance is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The Ohio High School Athletic Association and the summer league work group worked together with the Ohio Department of Health on this plan.
