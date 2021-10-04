Eastern cross country had a busy weekend, competing in two events. The team competed at the Portsmouth Invitational located at Earl Thomas Conley Park while senior Abby Cochenour traveled to Centerville for the Saturday Night Lights race.
The junior high girls team placed second overall at the Portsmouth Invite, led by dynamic duo Josie Ware and Gracie Long. Josie and Gracie finished fourth and fifth overall out of 42 total runners. Teammates Haylie Daniels and Olivia Logan were the next finishers for Eastern, placing 13th and 14th overall. Carlee Van Dyke and Abby Dawson were the remaining runners for Eastern, finishing 35th and 37th overall.
Jubal Bevins led the way for the junior high boys squad. Jubal finished 22nd overall with a time of 13 minutes and 26 seconds. Following close behind was Dawson Cody who placed 24th overall. Evan Hines and Landen Durham finished out Eastern’s junior high boys team by placing 46th and 55th overall.
Junior Sofia Salisbury was the highest placing high school girl for Eastern. Sofia finished 61st overall. Teammate Madi Day placed 65th overall.
Sophomore Teagan Werner led the high school boys team to a sixth place finish. Teagan had his best performance of the season, which earned him third overall out of 85 total runners. Freshman Garrett Cody turned in a season best time of 19 minutes and 22 seconds, good enough for 16th overall. Neil Leist was 31st, followed by Tucker Leist in 35th and Sherman Salisbury in 53rd.
Eastern’s elementary squad was also in action. Wyatt Ware led the way for Eastern. Teammates Waylon Ware, Ethan Long, and Hadley Wallace were also among the finishers.
Senior Abby Cochenour earned a spot in the varsity race at Centerville’s Saturday Night Lights. Abby finished 63rd out of 222 total runners.
Eastern will send a few more to Centerville for the junior high edition of this race on Saturday. The team will compete again at the SOC championships hosted by Minford the following Saturday.
