A young Waverly golf team put the rest of the Southeast District on alert Thursday morning, coming away with the Portsmouth Invitational tile at the Elks Country Club near McDermott.
In all, 18 teams were competing for the title. Waverly won the 18-hole competition by finishing with a team score of 330. Fairland was the runner-up team one stroke behind the Tigers at 331. North Adams was a close third at 333, followed by Teays Valley (336) and Wheelersburg (339). South Webster finished sixth (348), while the Piketon Redstreaks took seventh (351).
Rounding out the scores were Coal Grove (354), Logan Elm (358), Belpre (358), Ironton (375), Eastern Brown (377), Chesapeake (383), Ironton St. Joseph (385), Zane Trace (392), West Union (396), Manchester (407), and Portsmouth (409). Valley was also in the competition, but was a golfer short of producing a team score.
South Webster’s Owen Malt was the match medalist, finishing his day with a 71.
For the winning Waverly Tigers, Ben Nichols and Zander King led the charge, each firing a 76. Caden Corkerton was next with an 88, followed by Cody Beekman with a 90 and Connor Snyder turned in a 121.
For the Piketon Redstreaks, Owen Armstrong led the charge, finishing with an 83 followed by Gavin Howard with a 87, Gabe Dettwiller carded a 89, Brevin Wooldridge turned in a 92 and Hunter Skaggs recorded a 94.
Prior to their win at the Portsmouth Invitational, the Tigers picked up a win over four other Southern Ohio Conference teams on their home course at Dogwood Hills on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Waverly finished with a team score of 173 to take it. The Eastern Eagles finished second at 194, followed by Portsmouth West at 215, Minford at 223 and Oak Hill at 224.
For the Tigers, Ben Nichols captured medalist honors by finishing with a 40. Caden Corkerton and Zander King each carded a 42, followed by Cody Beekman (49), Connor Snyder (55) and Owen Moorhead (66).
Waverly is scheduled to be back in action on Monday and Wednesday at the Elks Country Club.
