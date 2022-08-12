A young Waverly golf team put the rest of the Southeast District on alert Thursday morning, coming away with the Portsmouth Invitational tile at the Elks Country Club near McDermott.

In all, 18 teams were competing for the title. Waverly won the 18-hole competition by finishing with a team score of 330. Fairland was the runner-up team one stroke behind the Tigers at 331. North Adams was a close third at 333, followed by Teays Valley (336) and Wheelersburg (339). South Webster finished sixth (348), while the Piketon Redstreaks took seventh (351).

