Scioto Valley Conference All-League Baseball 2021-2022
First Team: Zane Trace senior Ben Nichols, Unioto junior Micah Geise, Westfall senior Peyton Weiss, Zane Trace senior Trey Edler, Adena senior Cody Rawlings, Paint Valley junior Dax Estep, Piketon senior Tra Swayne, Unioto sophomore Landyn Patterson, Huntington sophomore Braylon Leach.
Second Team: Huntington sophomore DJ Crocker, Unioto junior Andrew Griffin, Adena senior Carter Glandon, Zane Trace junior Austen Ison, Piketon senior Roger Woodruff, Southeastern senior Jarrett McWhorter, Westfall senior Ashton Nunemaker, Paint Valley senior Trent Mettler, Southeastern senior Jacob Lenox.
Honorable Mention: Will Dratwa Adena and David McGill of Adena, Dalton Black and Allan Smith of Huntington, Connor Free and Bo Blankenship of Paint Valley, Chase Carson and Johnny Burton of Piketon, Derek Wheeler and Joey Pfeifer of Southeastern, Ashton Crace and Ben Spetnagel of Unioto, Trent Walters and Bryant of Coker Westfall, Blake Phillips and Rece Allen of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Ben Nichols (Zane Trace)
Coach of the Year: Ron Allen (Zane Trace)
League Co-Champions: Unioto/Zane Trace (13-1)
