Squeaky clean defense, timely hitting and a complete game shutout thrown by Waverly junior Quinton Hurd led to a Division II baseball sectional semifinal victory Monday, as the hosting Waverly Tigers defeated the Warren Warriors 4-0.
On the hill, Quinton Hurd spun a complete seven-inning game, giving up just two hits in the process, while striking out 10 batters, walking two and hitting one.
“Q (Quinton Hurd) has done it all year. He absolutely pounded the zone and had three pitches working,” Waverly coach Jeff Noble said. “Warren is very good traditionally. They’ve got a good ball club (13-10 record coming into the game). You jump out early on a team and get two (runs) in the first and two (runs) in the second, and that lets you kind of relax a little bit. But again, we played great defense, swung the bats when we needed to, and Q pounded the zone. Now we get to live for another day.”
Defensively, the Tigers didn’t commit any errors in the game. The only Waverly miscue came on a base-running blunder in the bottom of the fifth inning. Warren had two errors, both coming in the second inning, which allowed the Tigers to double their lead from 2-0 to 4-0.
To start the game, the Waverly defense took the Warren batters down in order in the top of the first inning. Then the Tigers fired up their offense in the home half of the frame.
Senior Peyton Harris got the offense started when he roped a shot along the right field line for a stand-up double. Then Jase Hurd stepped to the plate behind him and sent the ball back to right field again for a base hit, which gave Harris plenty of time to sprint home and slide in safely. Hurd took second on the throw. Then Alex Boles delivered with an RBI single to center field, scoring Hurd to put the Tigers up 2-0.
In the top of the second inning, Ethan Holbert produced Warren’s first hit. But he attempted to steal and was eliminated on a double play as batter Carson Gandee popped up in foul territory. First baseman Ben Nichols secured the ball and then flipped it to second baseman Jase Hurd, who was covering first base, to get Holbert before he could get back. Then Quinton Hurd struck out the next batter to end the frame.
Waverly took advantage of opportunities to start home half of the inning. Designated hitter Jamison Morton led off with an infield single, using his speed to reach base safely. Quinton Hurd moved Morton to second with a sacrifice bunt. Then Creed Smith followed with a bunt single, moving Morton to third. LT Jordan sent Morton home on a sacrifice fly to center field, increasing the lead to 3-0. Smith, who had stolen second, headed to third on the sacrifice fly from Jordan. The center fielder tried to throw Smith out, and the ball sailed past the third baseman. That allowed Smith to score safely and made the lead 4-0. Peyton Harris reached base on Warren’s next error, but he was out on fielder’s choice to end the frame.
Warren’s second and final hit of the game came with one out in the top of the third inning. Even without another hit, the Warriors had their best opportunity to score in the top of the fourth. Quinton Hurd surrendered a leadoff walk, but battled back with a strikeout. The next batter hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out. After a batter was hit by a pitch, a fielder’s choice saw the Tigers get out of the jam.
Waverly’s final chance to potentially add runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jordan led off with a deep shot to center field that Warren’s Tanner Pepper secured with a running, over-the-head catch near the fence. Harris produced a single to right field, but he was thrown out by the right fielder as he went too far around the bag. With two outs, Jase Hurd doubled to deep right field. Then Warren intentionally walked Boles before a flyout to center field from Hunter Hauck brought the inning to an end.
Defensively for the Tigers, Jordan had a highlight reel play to start the top of the sixth inning, securing a backhand catch in the hole and firing it to Nichols at first. Quinton Hurd followed that with a pair of strikeouts.
Quinton Hurd gave up a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh inning, but he battled back with three strikeouts to close the 4-0 victory. In summary, he struck out five of the final seven batters he faced.
“We’ve played really well defensively down the stretch. We’ve got some guys in the lineup who are juniors and have been starting for three years, so they should know what they’re doing. LT (Jordan) made a heck of a play in the hole in the sixth inning. He’s playing really well,” Noble said.
“Everything adds up. Will (Armstrong) is doing a good job behind the plate, our middle is playing really good, and our pitchers are throwing strikes, and the guys just have a very positive attitude right now.”
Offensively for the Tigers, Jase Hurd finished 2-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Harris was 2-3 with a double and a run. Morton ended his day 1-3 with a run. Smith was 1-2 with a run and a stolen base. Boles was 1-2 with an RBI and a steal. Jordan also had an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Warren pitcher Trent Taylor threw a complete game as well. He gave up four runs, two earned, on seven hits, while striking out three batters and walking one. Holbert and John Blair both went 1-2.
The win sees the Tigers improve to 18-7 overall. They will head to Unioto to face the Shermans in sectional final action Wednesday night at 5 p.m.
“We go play Unioto, which is a great ball club and ranked in the top two or three in the state. It is no secret we’ve played them many times over the years. We will go at it and see what happens,” Noble said. “They really don’t have any weak spots, but it is tournament time, and that’s why we play the game.”
