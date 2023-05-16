Squeaky clean defense, timely hitting and a complete game shutout thrown by Waverly junior Quinton Hurd led to a Division II baseball sectional semifinal victory Monday, as the hosting Waverly Tigers defeated the Warren Warriors 4-0.

On the hill, Quinton Hurd spun a complete seven-inning game, giving up just two hits in the process, while striking out 10 batters, walking two and hitting one.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments