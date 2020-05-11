CIRCLEVILLE — Brenda Baker and her Lady Trailblazer squad exceeded every expectation set by the outside in 2019-20, turning a predicted last place finish in the conference into a 21 win season ending with a trip to the 2020 NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championships. Recently, Coach Baker gave her insight into this past season, the postseason run, and gave a look ahead to 2020-21.
Q: OCU Women's Basketball reached new heights in 2019-20. How much have you enjoyed seeing this program flourish in your tenure as head coach?
A: "It is always fun to watch a program progress. Obviously each and every season brings its highs and lows. I was most excited to see the girls stick it out from a three win season to a conference tournament title. It was exciting to see them work so hard and want something that everyone else thought was out of our reach."
Q: Your season concluded in the 2019 NAIA DII Women's Basketball National Tournament. What was that experience like for both you and your players?
A: "To simply put it, it was overwhelming, fun, and sad. Just a whole bunch of emotions rolled into one. With COVID-19 taking place a lot of teams didn't even get a chance to see the floor. I was hoping to stick around and let the girls watch some great teams play. It was an experience I am sure none of us will ever forget - to take part in the last NAIA DII Tournament is something special!"
Q: Now that you know you can compete with any team in the River States Conference, what will be your next overarching goal for the program?
A: "Every year it will be to win a conference title. We compete with some great teams in the RSC and its a battle every year. With us all combining into one division, it will be exciting to see what postseason will look like."
Q: Talk about your 2020 recruiting class. How excited are you to get the next group of girls on the team and see their impact?
A: "I'm just excited to see the girls in GENERAL. I miss them all. Usually by now we have had open gyms, work outs, camps. Everything is a little different this year. We are communicating a lot over computers, phones etc. I am super excited to get my 2020's in here. I think that the returners will do a GREAT job of leading them and showing them what it means to be a Trailblazer."
Q: What are you looking forward to most about the 2020-21 season?
A: "To continue to build and grow. We lost two critical players on our roster and we will be a really young team next year. With that brings new excitement and things to build off of. I have a lot of confidence in the returners and incoming girls. As long as we grow as a team and together I will be a happy coach. The one thing I will stress the most is a at the end of the season can we look at each other and say we left it all out there all season long. I think now experiencing all of COVID-19, we can not take a single day of for granted. We have to get better everyday!"
For more on the Lady Trailblazer Basketball Program and the rest of Ohio Christian University Athletics, follow us on Twitter (@OCUTrailblazers), Facebook (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers), and Youtube (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.