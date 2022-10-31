Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
EASTERN @ NORTHWEST - W23-21
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 18-112; Dylan Morton 4-14; Jace White 5-6; Brewer Tomlison 4-5, 2 TDs; Brady Moore 1-3.
Passing: Dylan Morton 10-for-21 for 107 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Teagan Werner 6-67; Wyatt Richardson 2-33, 1 TD; Jace White 2-7.
Tackles: Landyn Reinsmith 10, KJ Reinsmith 10, Teagan Werner 7, Landyn Reinsmith 6, Braylon Lamerson 5, Brady Moore 3, Brewer Tomlison 2, Alex Jones 2, Charlie Martin 1, Justin Bradley 1, Braiden Staley 1.
Tackles for loss: KJ Reinsmith 3, Landyn Reinsmith 1, Brady Moore 1, Brewer Tomlison 1.
Sack: KJ Reinsmith 1.
Blocked Punt: KJ Reinsmith 1.
Forced Fumble: KJ Reinsmith 1.
Fumble Recoveries: KJ Reinsmith 1, Teagan Werner 1, Brewer Tomlison 1.
Pass Deflections: Alex Jones 1, Wyatt Richardson 1.
Kicking: Dylan Morton 2-for-3 on PATs; 1 33-yard field goal.
PIKETON vs. WESTFALL - W36-32
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Buddy Wilson 19-93, 1 TD; Luke Gullion 12-73, 1 TD; Caleb Osborne 8-43, 1 TD; Alan Austin 9-37, 1 TD; Jayden Thacker 8-31, 1 TD; Zane Brownfield 1-3.
Passing: Luke Gullion 8-for-14 for 105 yards, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Levi Stanley 3-39; Buddy Wilson 1-26; Mason Thacker 1-10; Wayde Fout 1-7.
Tackles: Nate Waddell 8, Brent McGuire 8, Levi Stanley 7, Dylan Leeth 7, Gabe Lamerson 7, Zane Brownfield 7, Jayden Thacker 3, Caleb Osborne 2, Wayde Fout 1, Nathan Shrum 1, Buddy Wilson 1, Zack Hannah 1, DJ Rapp 1.
Tackles for loss: Nate Waddell 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Caleb Osborne 1-5; Zane Brownfield 1-5; Jayden Thacker 1-5.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Nate Waddell 3, Gabe Lamerson 2, Zane Brownfield 1, Nate Waddell 1.
WAVERLY @ MINFORD - W49-24
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 28, 189 2 TDs; Peyton Harris 11-53; Hudson Kelly 2-5, 1 TD; Kody Swords 1-3.
Passing: Mason Kelly 14-for-23 for 246 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Kody Swords 6-90, 2 TDs; Hudson Kelly 4-89, 2 TDs; Mason Sparks 2-41; Tanner Nichols 1-17; Wyatt Crabtree 1-9.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 7, Devon McGuinn 6, Jase Hurd 5.5, Carson Peters 5, Hudson Kelly 4.5, Jamison Morton 4, Peyton Harris 3.5, Mason Pollard 3.5, Legend Clifford 3.5, Brock Adams 3, Quinton Hurd 3, Caden Arrowood 2, Kody Swords 2, Dylan Williams 2, Hunter Hauck 1, Logan Long 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2-3; Legend Clifford 1-3; Brock Adams 0.5-3; Quinton Hurd 0.5-1; Mason Pollard 0.5-1; Hudson Kelly 0.5-0.
Sacks (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2-3.
Pass deflections: Carson Peters 1, Hudson Kelly 1, Peyton Harris 1, Caden Arrowood 1, Logan Long 1.
