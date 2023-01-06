It was a Pike County clash on the hardwood between the Eastern Lady Eagles and the hosting Piketon Lady Redstreaks for the second time this season. Piketon built early momentum as they would go on to defeat the Eagles 62-28.

“We challenged the girls. When you come off a tough loss like Paint Valley, we needed to come out with intensity and we did. We jumped out and played hard. We kind of relaxed in the second quarter but overall very proud of how they came back,” Piketon coach Jason Taylor said.


