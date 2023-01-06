It was a Pike County clash on the hardwood between the Eastern Lady Eagles and the hosting Piketon Lady Redstreaks for the second time this season. Piketon built early momentum as they would go on to defeat the Eagles 62-28.
“We challenged the girls. When you come off a tough loss like Paint Valley, we needed to come out with intensity and we did. We jumped out and played hard. We kind of relaxed in the second quarter but overall very proud of how they came back,” Piketon coach Jason Taylor said.
Piketon took an early 5-0 lead after Jazzlyn Lamerson hit a mid-range jumper with 6:55 to go in the first quarter. Piketon then built their lead to 13-2 before a three by Kelsey Helphenstine cut the Piketon lead to 13-5 with 1:29 left in the first. Piketon would lead 13-6 after the first quarter.
Behind buckets from Natalie Cooper, Piketon pushed the lead to 18-8 with 4:59 to go in the second quarter. Eastern’s Cylie Weaver then connected on a triple late in the half as Piketon would lead 30-11 at the intermission.
“Kennedy Jenkins found a bunch of great holes in the zone and got us the lead. We played good defense, and rebounded fairly well. The keys to basketball: don’t turn the ball over and rebound. If you do those two things you’re pretty successful,” Taylor said.
The Redstreaks began the second half on a 10-0 run, taking a 40-11 lead. The Lady Redstreaks used the rest of the period to extend the lead. After three quarters. Piketon would lead 49-13.
Eastern kept fighting in the final quarter as Weaver and Laken Gullett connected on back-to-back trifecta, but it would not be enough to knock off the Lady Streaks. Piketon would go on to win 62-28.
Statistically the Eagles were 9-for-39 from the field and 5-for-11 from the line. Eastern finished the night with eight steals and had 22 rebounds. Individually for the Eagles Cylie Weaver led with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Laken Gullet scored 3 points along with four steals. Kelsey Helphenstine connected on a triple scoring three points and had three rebounds. Madison Shuler finished with three points and four rebounds.
Statistically for the Redstreaks they were 26-for-56 from the field and 8-for-19 from the free throw line. The Redstreaks had ten assists and 31 rebounds. Natalie Cooper led Piketon with 22 points along with seven rebounds. Kennedy Jenkins finished with 14 points and had three assists. Jazz Lamerson, Ali Taylor, Laney Brown and Isabella Dean each had five points. Danika Ritchie finished with 4 points, and Sadie Bear had two.
Next up Eastern will host Portsmouth West on Monday while Piketon travels to Westfall on Saturday.
“We have a starter (Addie Johnson) and a backup (Abrial Johnson) injured, so hopefully we get them back pretty quick,” Taylor said. “We have to fight through from being a little bit tired. Our bench just went from 3-for-4 deep to 1-dor-2 deep. When you lose two players, it requires the rest of the team to step up, and I thought Izzy Dean and Dani Ritchie did a good job coming off the bench for us.”
