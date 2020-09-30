The Western Indians are starting to hit their stride.
After starting the season a little bit slow the Indians have now won six of their last eight matches after a sweep over the visiting Symmes Valley Vikings on Tuesday evening. The Indians avenged an earlier loss to the Vikings and split the season series with the 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16) sweep.
“We started off a little shaky, but they showed some intensity and perseverance and came away with a three-set win, which is better than last time when we lost in four. So they really put in the work,” said Western head coach Jenny Wheeler.
In the first set after seeing ties at 3, 4, 5, 6, the Indians used a 4-1 scoring run to go-ahead 11-7 that forced Symmes Valley to call a timeout. The Indians would continue to control the remainder of the set by taking advantage of multiple Viking miscues winning 25-17 for a 1-0 match lead.
After controlling the opening set from start to finish, the second told a different story. It was Symmes Valley which jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead. Then trailing 13-6, the Indians then used a 5-0 run to cut the Viking lead to 13-11 that forced Symmes Valley to use a timeout.
The rollercoaster set continued as the Vikings went back up 18-12 before the Indians stormed back once again to tie things at 18 apiece. After being tied at 19, the Indians then scored two straight making it 21-19 before both teams would deadlock themselves at 21 and 23. Western then scored the last two points in the wild set taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-23 win.
“They (my girls) worked really hard all season, and they showed they really wanted to win this in three. I think that’s what got us through that second set, going into the third,” said Wheeler.
In the third, Symmes Valley took an early 6-5 lead, but Western came back with a 9-3 run of their own making it 14-9. From that point, it was all Western as the Indians continued to build on the lead, winning the set 25-16 and completing the sweep.
With just a little over three weeks left in the regular season, this is the time teams want to start playing some of their best volleyball, and it’s no doubt the Indians are doing that after Tuesday's win.
“Were starting to peak, and hopefully it's uphill from here going into tournament season,” said Wheeler.
In the stat book, Kenzie Ferneau led the way with 12 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces. Mea Henderson added 7 digs and 3 kills, while Paige Davis also added 3 kills. Sakayla Beckett added 4 kills, while Chloe Beekman finished the contest with 5 kills and 5 digs. Alyssa Marhoover tallied 4 kills and digs, and Taylor Grooms finished with 6 digs.
Next up for the Indians is a trip to Seamen to face North Adams Wednesday before hosting South Webster, Eastern and Portsmouth Clay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.