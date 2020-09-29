On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Waverly Tigers recorded their second Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory of the year and improved to .500 overall.
On that night in front of the home crowd, Waverly won 4-0 over the visiting West Senators. The first meeting between the two teams at the beginning of the season was also a Waverly victory by a score of 5-2.
In the 4-0 win on Sept. 22, Caleb Boyer led the way with two goals, followed by Keagan Smith with a goal and an assist, Brock Mitchell with a goal and Adam Pyzik with two assists. Goal keeper Aaron Haynes had three saves and the clean stat sheet.
With the win, Waverly improved to 4-4-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the SOC II. The Tigers will be home to take on Wheelersburg Thursday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m., following the girls game at 5:30 p.m.
