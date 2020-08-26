Coming into the 2020 high school football season, the Piketon Redstreaks know they have plenty of offense returning.
The Redstreaks finished the 2019 football season with an overall record of 4-6, but they managed to win their final three games to close and gain some momentum going into 2020. Those victories came over Westfall, Zane Trace and Huntington. Piketon also won its opening game of the year at South Point.
In all of the wins, Piketon’s offense was clicking. Much of that offense returns for 2020.
“We have a lot of kids coming back, and momentum coming back with them. It could be a nice season for us,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion.
“Levi (Gullion) is back at quarterback and all of the receivers are back with Johnny Burton, Brody Fuller, Camren Loar, Chris Chandler and Logan Maynard. We have a great receiving core.”
In 2019, then sophomore quarterback Levi Gullion passed for more than 2,000 yards. Offically, he was 137-for-229 for 2,311 yards with 19 TDs and 10 INTs.
Nearly half of those passes were caught by the duo of Burton and Loar. Burton was the leading receiver with 32 receptions for 639 yards and five touchdowns. Loar added 33 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Chandler followed with 398 yards on 24 catches, while having four touchdowns. Fuller secured 11 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, while Maynard caught five for 95 yards and a touchdown.
The graduation of two running backs, who were also the leading tacklers on defense, leaves positions to be filled. The duo, Austin Henderson and Sammy Savage, accounted for more than 1,000 rushing yards between them and 16 touchdowns. On defense, Henderson led with 95 tackles, followed by Savage with 81.
“We have to find a running back and some linebackers,” said Gullion. “Austin Henderson and Sammy Savage were both great leaders. We need to fill that void.”
The good news for the Redstreaks is that they have many returning linemen.
The offensive line will have Hunter McComas, Eli Bear, Alex Jenkins and Easton Lansing. Gullion said that Tre Jenkins will rotate into the mix as well. Gullion also said the defensive line is solid with A.J. VanHoy and William Brewster returning. The secondary is solid as well.
Going into the season, Gullion said the running back position would be by committee. Those in the mix included Jayden Thacker, Nate Waddell, Caleb Osborne and Alan Austin.
“One of those guys has to step up,” said Gullion.
Piketon’s senior class includes Logan Maynard, Brody Fuller, Jon Carpenter, JJ Tackett, Jeremy Copley, A.J. VanHoy, Easton Lansing, Briar Thompson, Jacob Wente, William Brewster and Chris Chandler.
“We have a great senior class. They are very talented. They’ve stayed together and stuck with it. I’m excited for them,” said Gullion looking ahead at the season.
With the schedule change, Piketon will only be playing Scioto Valley Conference opponents. Gullion expects the league to be a challenge.
“Adena is going to be good. Unioto will be good as well,” said Gullion. “It will be wide open. Zane Trace and Paint Valley have new coaches this year.”
Preparing to play in the midst of a pandemic, the Redstreaks stayed focused on the task at hand.
“It has been weird. Our kids have done a great job. They aren’t as bothered by it,” said Gullion. “It is different for the coaches. We are so used to routines and our routines have changed. It is just different.”
The Redstreaks will open at home Friday night versus Unioto.
