Sometimes the best thing to do to get on track is revert to the basics.
Eastern (1-3, 1-2 Southern Ohio Conference Division II) did just that on Tuesday evening as they defeated the visiting South Webster Jeeps (3-3, 1-3 SOC I) 39-34 for their first win of the 2020-2021 campaign.
“We played a really good defensive game tonight. It was a lot of ups and downs, but we took a step in the right direction as far as doing the little things,” said Eastern head coach Lakiem Lockery. “We have been struggling with little things, and tonight was a big step in the right direction. No matter what the situation was with South Webster coming in here with six guys. They had their top guys. They had their best guys. The biggest thing for us was doing the things that we were taught to do, the things we’ve been preaching defensively, and tonight, it was a grind out game.”
It was a slow first quarter for the Eagles as they went 3-of-11 from the field, trailing 11-6 after the first eight minutes of play. Eastern then took a 12-11 lead midway through the second, but South Webster used a 7-2 run in the final 3:13 taking an 18-14 halftime lead. Six Eagles scored in the first half as Chase Carter would lead the Eagles with four points, while Will Collins would lead the visiting Jeeps with 5.
“Tonight we ground it out. We didn’t look to do too much. We played a slow-paced game and took it one possession at a time. We didn’t have many empty possessions. We have some defensive dogs out there changing the lineup a bit, and we are relying on some of our seniors more,” said Lockery.
“They did a heck of a job stepping up tonight, and I was proud of all of them. Guys played their roles. That’s one thing I had on the board was to play to our strengths, and they all did. They played to what they were good at doing and didn’t do anything extra. It put us in a position to come out with a victory tonight and I’m proud of each one of them.”
Chase Carter hit a pair of free throws with 5:05 to go in the third, tying the game at 20-20. A few minutes later Carter and Neil Leist scored on back-to-back buckets giving the Eagles a 24-20 lead with 3:47 left in the third. South Webster then tied the game at 24-24. But with time winding down on the clock, Abe McBee gave Eastern a 26-24 lead with a two-point shot inside the paint. From that point on, Eastern never surrendered the lead.
“Chase Carter had a great game offensively. Defensively Neil (Leist) had a good game. Our starting five, all of those guys, and the guys that stepped in afterward played a good role and did the things they were asked to do. When we can all do that collectively, it puts us in a good situation and gives us a chance,” said Lockery.
“I never focus much on opponents. I tell my kids what they run and things of that nature, but it’s really about us taking care of ourselves. If we do what we’re able to do, know what to do, and stick to our strengths, we give ourselves a chance. That’s all I ever ask for: play hard, play with intensity, and give ourselves a chance. If we can do that, its just a great opportunity.”
Tied at 28 with 4:41 left, Carter came away with a steal and Dillion Mattox scored off an assist by Carter, giving the Eagles a 30-28 lead. Eastern would go up 34-31 with 1:09 left before icing the game at the free-throw line and winning 39-34.
Statistically for Eastern Carter scored 17 points and brought down eigh rebounds. Abe McBee scored six points along with four boards. Dillion Mattox and Neil Leist each scored six points, and Isaac Richardson and Jake Tribby both scored two. Will Collins led the Jeeps with 13 points, while Trae Zimmerman scored 10.
Next up for the Eagles is a pair of games over the weekend as they travel to Lucasville to take on the Valley Indians on Friday and host the Dragons of West Union on Saturday.
“We play Friday and Saturday. It will be two good games for us. With everything going on right now, I told my guys tomorrow is never guaranteed and with Covid it is not guaranteed. I told them let’s go out here tonight like we have nothing to lose and leave it all out on the floor. Let’s play hard and live with the results at the end of the night. That’s what they (the team) did, and hopefully we give ourselves another opportunity and chance on Friday.”
SWHS — 11 7 6 10 — 34
EHS — 6 8 12 13 — 39
SOUTH WEBSTER (34) — Connor Bender 2 0 1-2 5, Trae Zimmerman 3 0 4-4 10, Jaren Lower 1 0 0-0 2, Cam Carpenter 2 0 0-0 4, Will Collins 5 1 0-0 13, TOTALS 13 1 5-6 34.
EASTERN (39) — Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Abe McBee 2 0 2-2 6, Dillion Mattox 3 0 0-0 6, Isaac Richardson 1 0 0-0 2, Neil Leist 3 0 0-0 6, Brennen Slusher 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 5 0 7-10 17, Jake Tribby 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 15 0 9-12 39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.