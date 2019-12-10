Facing a team with plenty of scoring options, the Eastern Lady Eagles suffered an 83-45 defeat to the hosting South Webster Jeeps Monday evening.
South Webster’s depth in scorers proved tough for the Lady Eagles to defend, as the Lady Jeeps had four players reach double figures by the end of the night. Those four players — Faith Maloney, Kenzie Hornikel, Baylee Cox and Bri Claxon — combined to score 23 points in the opening quarter. Eastern countered with 10 points, having seven from Abby Cochenour and three from Andee Lester.
Abby Cochenour scored 11 of Eastern’s 15 points in the second quarter. Addison Cochenour and Katie Newsome each added a bucket. But the Lady Jeeps scored 21 points, pushing the lead to 44-25 at the break.
Coming out of the break, Abby Cochenour led the scoring in the third quarter for EHS with four points, followed by Addison Cochenour with a three-pointer, Andee Lester and Mackenzie Greene with two points each, and Skylar White with one. The Lady Jeeps maintained their advantage by outscoring Waverly 15-12 to go up 59-37.
Greene, Newsome, Abby Cochenour and Tesa Keaton scored two points each in the final quarter to combine for eight points. The Lady Jeeps finished with 24 points to take the game 83-45.
Eastern was led by Abby Cochenour with 24 points, followed by Addison Cochenour and Andee Lester with five points each.
South Webster was led by Faith Maloney with 22. She was followed by Baylee Cox with 21, Bri Claxon with 12 and Kenzie Hornikel with 10.
The Lady Eagles will face Valley at home on Thursday evening at 6 p.m.
SWHS - 23 21 15 24 - 83
EHS - 10 15 12 8 - 45
SOUTH WEBSTER (83) — Faith Maloney 9 1 1-2 22, Joanna Angus 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Shupert 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Hornikel 0 2 4-5 10, Brooklynn Blanton 1 0 2-2 4, Molly Rose 0 0 0-0 0, Rose Stephens 4 0 0-2 8, Baylee Cox 9 0 3-3 21, Bri Claxon 4 1 1-2 12, Kereith Weight 1 0 1-1 3, Riley Raynard 1 0 1-1 3, Kennedy Murphy 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 29 4 13-19 83.
EASTERN (45) — Skylar White 0 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Greene 1 0 2-2 4, Chloe’ Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Newsome 2 0 0-3 4, Abby Cochenour 5 2 8-11 25, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-2 0, Addison Cochenour 1 1 0-0 5, Tesa Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Andee Lester 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 12 3 12-22 45.
