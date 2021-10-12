It is with great pleasure that the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association announces the 2021 Hall of Fame induction of Lori Koker, current coach at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.
Lori is the daughter of Larry and Libby Estep. She is married to her husband Allen Koker and they currently reside in Kingston. She has two sons: Shane and DJ Meriman and one step-daughter Kaylee Koker. She has three grandchildren, Willow, Hadley and Carson.
Lori is currently in her 22nd year of coaching and has accumulated a 388-168 win/loss record. She coached at Westfall (273-86) and Zane Trace (92-63) High Schools before recently taking over at Southeastern (23-19).
Koker has led her teams to 18 sectional championships, 12 district championships, three district runner-up titles, three regional championships, two regional runner-up titles, three state tournament appearances (2003, 2004, 2005), and three Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) titles.
She has earned three Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) Coach of the Year Awards, five District Coach of the Year Awards (District 14) and three OHSVCA Coach’s Achievement Awards.
Koker was inducted into the Westfall Hall of Fame in 2017 and is known as a coach to “care about her players, invest in them and push them on and off the court”.
She has been a very active member in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. She was the District 14 Trustee to the OHSVCA and was a member of the OHSVCA Executive Board for three years. At the local level, she assists with organizing and operating the District 14 All Star Match.
Lori graduated from Chillicothe High School where she was a three-sport athlete. She played softball, basketball and volleyball. She led her volleyball team in assists, aces and serving percentage in 1983.
The OHSVCA Board of Directors unequivocally recognizes that Lori Koker has earned her spot in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame.
