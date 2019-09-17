With hard work, determination and staying the course, the Waverly Lady Tigers have achieved at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference tennis title.
It is a sweet accomplishment for the Lady Tigers, who knew the road to the conference crown was going to go through the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates. Waverly’s first-round battle with Wheelersburg was halted by lightning on Aug. 20, leaving that contest undecided until Sept. 11.
When the two teams met in Waverly on Sept. 5 for their second-round matchup, Wheelersburg defeated Waverly, giving the Lady Tigers their first loss of the year. That meant the pressure was on for the Lady Tigers to win the suspended match against the Lady Pirates when they restarted it on Sept. 11. The senior-laden Lady Tigers were up to the task.
They restarted the match against Wheelersburg in an 0-2 hole and won the three remaining matches to seal the deal. Waverly had a final match to play with Valley set for Tuesday, Sept. 17. Results were not available at press time. A win over Valley will mean that the Lady Tigers clinch the outright title. A loss means there will be a shared title. Either way, the Lady Tigers are still champions.
Recapping the month of September, the Lady Tigers picked up a 3-2 win over Unioto on Sept. 3 to move to 6-0 overall.
In No. 1 singles, Waverly senior Alli Entler lost 0-6, 0-6 to three-time state qualifier Sylvia Gray.
“Alli played some good points, but just no chance with the experience and talent Sylvia has. Sylvia plays all year around, is probably going to college on tennis scholarship, and has been recruited by Division I schools,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison.
“Alli has nothing to hang her head about. She played hard and made good decisions on shots that against anyone else wins her points; but that’s one where you compete, and when it’s over, you move on.”
In No. 2 singles, Kenzie Penrod lost 4-6, 7-6 (6), 10-7.
“It was a strange one with lots of swings in momentum. She had her chances, but it wasn’t meant to be,” said Morrison.
In No. 3 singles, Kayleah Shiland won 6-2, 6-2. Both doubles teams won as well. Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker took their match 6-1, 6-4, while Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas won 6-2, 6-4.
“I thought there was a possibility we’d have to win both doubles tonight and then Kayleah or Kenzie needed to win, because we knew we’re up against it at No. 1 singles tonight,” said Morrison. “Unioto typically has a good No. 2 player, too. It was a good team effort and a solid win.”
The Lady Tigers played Wheelersburg at home on Sept. 5 and suffered their first loss, adding pressure for the Sept. 11 restart.
Their next SOC match came on Tuesday, Sept. 10 when they traveled to Minford and won 5-0. In No. 1 and No. 3 singles, Alli Entler and Kayleah Shiland both cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Kenzie Penrod won No. 2 singles without dropping a game 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Kayla Barker and Hope Wilburn were successful, winning the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-2. The No. 2 match was a roller coaster for Sophie Thomas and Kaylin Smith. They won the first set 6-0, but suffered a 1-6 loss in the second. However, they bounced back for a 10-2 win in the tiebreak. That saw the Lady Tigers improve to 7-1 overall and gave them momentum to return to Scioto County the next night to defeat Wheelersburg.
Playing Wheelersburg for ‘all of the marbles’, the Lady Tigers were successful, winning the three matches they needed in the restart to eek out a 3-2 victory, improving to 8-1 overall.
“We got them,” said Morrison after his team’s triumph. “After we had lost No. 1 and No. 3 singles, we had to win all three remaining matches, and we did!”
In No. 2 singles, Kenzie Penrod faced a lot of pressure, but she was up to the task of winning a come-from-behind battle 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
“Kenzie showed a lot of heart tonight. We had to have it, and she delivered! It is hard to play a match that’s already in the third set tied at 1-1 when you start; and everyone who is watching knows that the winner gives their team the inside track on an SOC title,” said Morrison. “When you start that kind of match a few weeks ago that pressure isn’t there. Both girls played scratchy, but Kenzie handled the pressure and was a few points better.”
As Penrod’s last ball hit, Kayla Barker and Hope Wilburn were closing out their match 6-2, 7-5.
“They showed serious fight and desire tonight. They stood up under pressure very well against a team that had improved quite a bit, since the first match where we won easily in first set 6-2,” said Morrison. “Once again, the pressure was big, and our girls handled it better. We didn’t want to let it go into a third set.”
That tied the contest at 2-2, making the lead in the SOC race contingent on which No. 2 doubles team won. It came down to the play of senior Kaylin Smith and freshman Sophie Thomas.
“Once again the resolve of our girls showed through,” said Morrison.
Smith and Thomas lost the first set in a tie breaker 7-6 (7-5).
“We had our looks to put the first set away at 5-3 and 6-5 in the tiebreak but didn’t close it out,” said Morrison. “With the heat and pressure, I wondered how we’d respond.”
The response was strong, as Thomas and Smith stormed back to win the second set 6-2. Then in the third set, they fell behind 1-3 before bouncing back to win five straight games and take the victory 6-3.
“It was a roller coaster ride of a match. Kaylin and Sophie had every reason to quit and give in, but they kept fighting and stayed positive and pulled it out,” said Morrison. “The win puts us one game up on Wheelersburg and Notre Dame, who split matches with each other. Wheelersburg has beaten us once, 3-2, so if we win out, we get outright SOC title.”
The next step toward the title came the very next evening, Sept. 12, when the Lady Tigers defeated Notre Dame 3-2 at the Shawnee State University tennis courts to move to 9-1. The win by Waverly eliminated Notre Dame from contention for the title, ensuring that a win at Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 17 will give the Lady Tigers the outright conference championship.
To win over Notre Dame, the Lady Tigers took all three singles matches. At No. 1, Alli Entler won 6-3, 6-1. At No. 2, Kenzie Penrod didn’t drop a game, taking the match 6-0, 6-0. Kayleah Shiland won No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 1 doubles, Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker were defeated 5-7, 4-6, while Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas lost No. 2 doubles 4-6, 0-6.
“We played well with the SOC title on the line. If we would have lost, we’d have to beat valley to have a three-way tie for the SOC title with Burg and Notre Dame. I’m proud of the girls. Our three senior singles players stepped up tonight to carry us. Our doubles teams fought hard but came up short. Now we go to valley Tuesday to play for an outright SOC title,” said Morrison.
“Hope and Kaylin are the seniors, who were on my first team coaching girls (four years ago), and we all suffered through a bad 2-14 year. That was hard to take. I admit going from the boys program that had really started rolling to 2-14 was rough, but those two stuck it out for four years with me and that means a lot. I am happy for them, and I am very proud of them and everyone on this team. Now we just have to take care of business Tuesday.”
