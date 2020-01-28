The Waverly indoor track athletes opened their season last Saturday, Jan. 18, at the OSU’s French Fieldhouse. Keep in mind this is all divisions competing against each other. Mother Nature had little effect on the attendance, but there were numerous athletes there! This is a great experience to see the talent across the state, plus give them a jump on the outdoor season! In addition, if they land in the top 24, they get to advance to the state meet at Spire Institute (in Geneva, Ohio)!
Field events led the way with three athletes long jumping. Maggie Reisinger went 15-feet, 5 3/4 inches for seventh out of 22. Alex Boles and Alex Rostek went 19-0 and 15-11 1/2 and got 12th and 24th, respectively, out of 29. The 19-foot jump has placed Alex Boles at 33rd in the state Division II/III rankings!
Running events kicked off with the 60-meter sprint. Alex Boles and Aidan Kelly competed. Aidan went 8.12 good for 41st out 47, while Alex qualified for the finals in fifth. Then he ran for seventh in the finals, both times 7.31! These times put Alex at 23rd in the state rankings!
The 4x800-meter relay followed. Julia Clark, Laney Attencio, Maggie Reisinger, and Liv Cisco went 12.17.66 for 10th out of 10; and Aidan Kelly, Alex Rostek, Alex Stoller, and Ty Reisinger went 10:05.75 for ninth out of 12. This put them at 30th in the state rankings!
The 400-meter was our next competition, where Alex Stoller went 61.42 for 29th out of 38! Big adjustment for the freshman — running two laps on the 200-meter track, unlike one-lap outdoors, so it was a good start! Liv Cisco ran the 1600-meter in 6:21.58 for 24th out of 35, and A.J. Sibole continued to improve by running 5:37.27 for 33rd out of 42, but burning up last year’s 6:02!
We finished the competition with the 200-meter dash where Alex Rostek went 27.19 for 28th out of 44, and Alex Boles saved his best for last as he went 23.7 good for second out of 44! That 23.7 seconds put him 15th in the state rankings!
These Tigers had a real good first meet; Coach McAllister is working them out right and preparing them for these meets! They have four meets left to improve on their times! Always good to see athletes that want to challenge themselves against some of the best in central Ohio! Keep working Tigers!
