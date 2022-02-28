“The best part for me is not just winning the game; it’s looking out there at the crowd and seeing the fans and Western alumni that played before us,” said senior Noah Whitt after Saturday’s District Semifinal win against Federal Hocking.
“Everyday we practice, we see all those numbers (years of league, sectional, and district championships on the banners in the gymnasium) and Kolten, Reed and I were on the 2016 team as waterboys. We sort of know what it feels like to go to the Convo, and we want to do that for ourselves. It’s just a big opportunity.”
“It’s one of the best feelings I’ve had. I remember how I felt in 2016, and now that I’m playing it feels new, but like we’ve been there before,” added Kolten Miller.
Western has advanced to a Division IV district final basketball game against Trimble by earning a 66-60 victory over the Federal Hocking Lancers Saturday afternoon on the Wellston High School floor. Trimble advanced to the district championship game by surviving a district semifinal battle with the Notre Dame Titans that resulted in a 49-48 win for the Tomcats.
In Saturday’s district semifinal battle between the Indians and the Lancers, Federal Hocking jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead to begin the game. Western then cut the lead to 9-7 before the Lancers went up 11-7 midway through the quarter. The Indians then went on a 4-0 run to tie the game at 11-11. Federal Hocking ended the frame on an 8-0 run to take a 19-11 after the first quarter.
“All year we tried to live by the letters on our back (of the warm-up jerseys) which is ‘ATTACK’. We tried to come out and attack them to start the game and I’m not so sure that it didn’t work. There’s a thousand ways to play basketball and none of them are right,” said Western head coach Doug Williams.
“They (Lancers) missed shots at the end of the game. I would like to say it was them (Lancers) being tired, but that’s our goal every game to use our conditioning and things we did all summer and in the off-season to try to beat teams. Credit to them, I thought our pressure would bother them, and I’m not so sure it did, other than make them tired. It’s one and done now, so we’ll take what we can get.”
Western scored seven of the first 11 points of the second quarter, cutting the Lancer lead to 22-18 with 5:13 left. Kolten Miller then tied the game 26-26 after connecting on a triple with 2:48 left in the half. The Indians took a 31-28 lead before the Lancers forced a turnover and scored as time expired taking a 32-31 lead to the locker room.
“That’s basketball in a nutshell,” said Williams about the game’s runs. “That’s what we did all year. I had my assistants screaming, ‘We need a timeout,’ and I’m screaming back, ‘They’ll figure it out’. I always tell our guys I want more timeouts at the end of games rather than not having them. If you’re going to make a tournament run, kids need to figure things out on their own.”
Chase Carter connected on back-to-back triples in the third quarter, as the Indians took a 39-36 lead with 5:23 left. Federal Hocking then used a 10-4 burst to jump back out in front 46-43. Drew Haggy then converted on a pair of free throws as the Indians went on a 4-0 run to retake the lead 47-46 with 1:26 in the third. The Lancers then tied the game 47-47 before Miller gave the Indians a 49-47 lead after he scored off an assist from Noah Whitt to end the quarter.
“We’ve had some games in the last few years where they fall apart towards the end. You get that feeling and nervousness that you want to be aggressive, but don’t want to turn it over,” mentioned Whitt. “Luckily, we were able to handle their pressure towards the end. They got some open shots, but weren’t able to capitalize on them, and we were able to box out, rebound and go the other way”
Western took a 51-50 lead before Haggy put the Indians up 53-50 on a steal and bucket with 5:43 to go in the game. Miller then gave the Indians their largest lead of the game 58-52 after he converted on an old-fashioned three point play with 4:15 left in the game.
“I was just focused on making the layup, and I knew I was going to get contact, and Coach always harps on me about finishing through contact. That gave me an energy boost, and I’m pretty sure it gave my whole team and crowd an energy boost,” said Miller.
“As that (shot) went in, I thought that was the game right there. That (bucket) sealed it,” added Whitt.
Federal Hocking’s Andre Crockwell scored with 1:03 left in the game, cutting the Indian lead to 63-60. Federal Hocking then had a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds left in regulation, but the Indians forced a turnover with 24.3 seconds left. Whitt then connected on a free throw and Haggy knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the game for the Indians.
“I think the difference is the toughness at the end. It’s the first letter of ‘T.R.I.B.E.’ and we out-toughed them at the end of the game. That’s what we did to Symmes Valley, and I just think we’re going to stick together because we’re a family,” said Miller.
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Indians as four players reached double figures. Miller led Western with 20 points and was 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Chase Carter scored 19 points and brought down 12 rebounds. Haggy had 15 points along with two steals, and Whitt finished the night with 12 points and six rebounds.
“That’s what we do. Kolten Miller is our best scorer, if we were playing a one-on-one game. But we have guys who are capable of doing certain things, and we try to put them in certain spots to make them successful. We try to mix up our plays, so they can’t key on one player and that one of our guys isn’t tired from running the same play,” mentioned Williams about the balanced scoring.
Andre Crockwell scored 18 points for Federal Hocking and Tariq Cottrill added 13 points for the Lancers.
Western was 20-of-41 from the field, hitting four triples. The Lancers were 24-51 from the floor and connected on four triples. The Indians were 22-of-26 from the line while Federal Hocking was 8-of-9.
“We got to the line a lot tonight, which was by design. We thought we could get down hill on them and get some fouls called on them, which worked in our favor,” said Williams.
Federal Hocking edged the Indians 26-25 in the rebounding battle. Both teams committed 11 turnovers. Western now advances to the district final where they will face the top seeded Trimble Tomcats Friday at 6:30.
“We beat Federal Hocking, and they beat Trimble, so we know we can beat them. They had a close one with Notre Dame and were able to pull it out. I feel like we know what we have to do to beat them (the Tomcats), and I think we can,” said Whitt.
“They’re (Tomcats) the one seed, but I feel like their league is worse than ours, and everyone has said our league is worse. Our league isn’t the best, but we have tough competition in the top four. It’s always a dog fight in those games, but the difference is the toughness, and after watching them, I think we can get it done,” added Miller.
FHHS — 19 13 15 13 — 60
WHS — 11 19 18 17 — 66
FEDERAL HOCKING (60) — Lane Smith 5 1 202 12, Tariq Cottrill 1 3 1-2 12, Gage McVey 0 1 0-0 3, Andre Crockwell 8 0 1-2 17, Andrew Ashart 3 1 2-2 11, Tyler Rogers 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 19 5 7-10 60.
WESTERN (66) — Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 0 0 0-2 0, Drew Haggy 3 0 9-10 15, Kolten Miller 5 2 4-5 20, Noah Whitt 4 0 4-6 12, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Chase Carter 3 2 5-6 17, TOTALS 16 4 22-29 66.
