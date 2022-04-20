Field events continue to be a strength for the Piketon High School track and field teams.
In Paint Valley's Andy Haines Invitational on April 14, the bulk of the points for both the boys and girls teams came from field events.
On the boys side of the meet, Piketon compiled 39 points with 29 of those coming from field events, finishing eighth out of 13 scoring teams. The team title went to Chillicothe with 123 points, while Whiteoak claimed the runner-up trophy at 84.5.
Piketon junior Alan Austin continued his winning ways in the discus, throwing 165-6 to claim the victory by 40-plus feet. He was joined by teammate Dayton O'Dell, who secured fifth with a throw of 118-6. Then O'Dell won the shot put competition with a heave of 44-2 1/2. Austin landed seventh place at 35-8.
Senior Wyatt Fout added additional points in field events by clearing 9-0 in the pole vault to finish sixth. Sophomore Josh Richmond placed eighth in the high jump at a height of 5-2.
In individual running events, junior Grayson Klinker improved his 110-meter hurdle time, cutting three-tenths of a second off to finish seventh in 18.05 seconds. He later finished seventh in the 300-meter race in 46.24, edging eight-place runner Cooper Hayburn of Southeastern by three one-thousandths of a second.
Piketon freshman Mason Thacker secured a spot in the 800-meter run, finishing seventh in 2:24.41.
The lone relay placement for Piketon came in the 4x400-meter race. The team of Nathan Waddell, Jacob Haas, Grayson Klinker and Wyatt Fout finished sixth in 4:00.5.
On the girls side of the meet, Piketon finished 11th with 18.5 points with 15.5 of those coming from field events. Chillicothe took the team title with 116 points, while Westfall was the runner-up at 86.5.
Four Lady Redstreaks combined to provide the field event points.
In throws, Rylee Chandler was brought home fifth in the shot put competition with a distance of 27-feet, 5-inches, and eighth in the discus competition with a distance of 73-feet, 7-inches.
Piketon also had two competitors place in the pole vault competition. Shelby Carrico finished fourth by clearing a height of 7-0, while Maggie Armstrong was seventh at 6-0.
Ali Taylor secured fifth in the high jump at a height of 4-4. She also provided points in the 100-meter hurdles, shaving nearly half a second off her seeded time to end in 19.32 seconds and finish eighth.
In relays, the 4x200-meter team of Bailey Fuller, Maggie Armstrong, Sarah Maloy and Kenzie Mays finished eighth in 2:25.95. The 4x400-meter team of Fuller, Armstrong, Carrico and Kalynn Mays finished eighth in 5:57.87.
The Piketon track and field teams will be back in action at Huntington High School Invitational on Monday, April 25.
