“You’re going to get everybody’s best shot. You have to fight through and find a way — no matter if it's pretty or ugly — and our kids did that,” said Waverly head coach Travis Robertson after Tuesdays 68-63 overtime win over Minford.
The win helped the Tigers stay tied atop the Southern Ohio Conference II standings with Wheelersburg and a game in front of Oak Hill.
Minford jumped out to a quick 7-2 advantage with 5:59 to play in the first quarter before back-to-back buckets by Tanner Smallwood and Zeke Brown with 2:19 to go cut the Falcon lead to 11-8. Both teams traded a pair of threes to end the frame, as Minford held a 14-11 lead after one.
Waverly started out the second quarter on a 12-4 run taking a 23-18 lead halfway through. Minford then used an 8-0 run, including a three, as time expired to take a 26-23 lead to the half.
“At this point in the year and us being in the hunt for a league title, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. They're going to come after us and make plays they normally don’t make and shots they normally don't make. But it’s our job to make sure we get it done,” said Robertson.
In the third quarter, Minford jumped out to their largest lead of the game at 37-31. That’s when Trey Robertson connected on the rare four-point play on the next possession to cut the lead 37-35 with 3:19 left to play in the quarter. Minford would take a slim 43-41 lead heading to the fourth.
Trailing 50-45 with 3:27 to go in the game, Tanner Smallwood connected on a three-point play to make it a one-possession game at 50-48. Minford would then make it 52-50 with 2:21 left in regulation before Mark Stulley made it a 54-53 game with 1:07 to play in regulation after hitting a triple. After Minford hit a pair of free throws to make it 56-53, Robertson then hit a trifecta with less than a minute to go to tie the game 56-56.
The Tigers would then make a defensive stand, as four quarters were not enough and an extra four minutes was needed. “Trey does what he does. At this point, it’s no surprise for him to have to step up and make shots for us. He carries the load offensively for us on the perimeter, and we get our other scoring from the bigs around the rim with offensive rebounds and post-ups," said Robertson. "That’s kind of our identity at this point, and I think our kids have taken on their role and done a good job of it so far.”
Waverly took a 61-56 lead to start the overtime period, before Minford connected on a triple to make it 61-59 with 1:42 left. Holding a 64-63 lead with 42.5 left Zeke Brown connected on a pair of free throws to make it 66-63. The Tigers then made another defensive stop before Stulley connected on two more free throws to seal the win 68-63.
“I was really proud of our guys in the fourth quarter and overtime," said Robertson. "I thought they came together and made the decision that they were not going to lose tonight and we had multiple guys make plays down the stretch.”
Statistically, the Tigers brought down 33 rebounds and forced seven Minford turnovers. The Tigers were 22-of-51 from the field, including 7-of-16 from long range. Waverly was also 17-of-22 from the charity stripe.
Robertson led the Tigers with 30 points and three assists, while Zeke Brown scored 14 points and brought down seven rebounds. Will Futhey scored six points and brought down a team-high 11 rebounds. Tanner Smallwood scored seven points, while bringing down seven boards. Mark Stulley and Michael Goodman rounded out the Tigers scoring with six and five points.
The Tigers now head to Jackson County Friday, as they face off with the Oak Hill Oaks in a pivotal SOC II matchup.
“They’re (Oak Hill) going to be hungry. They’re going to try to knock us off to get us to two losses to keep them alive (in the SOC II title hunt). We’ve got to make sure that we’re prepared and focused, and when we step into that gym, it's all about business.”
