Although the final score didn’t show it, Waverly’s 61-24 girls varsity basketball win over Northwest was a tale of two halves.
After Waverly put the first points on the scoreboard with Bailey Vulgamore sinking a pair of free throws, Northwest answered with a bucket from Faith Jewett and then Daria Compton made off with a steal and scored to give the Lady Mohawks the early 4-2 lead. Waverly senior Kelli Stewart split a pair of defenders in the paint to score and tie the game. Then Northwest had back-to-back buckets to take an 8-4 lead.
Stewart cut the lead down to one by converting a three-point play. Then the Lady Tigers moved ahead 9-8 when Vulgamore scored off an assist from Sadie Royster. Waverly’s defense forced another turnover, Stewart followed with a turnaround shot to increase the lead to three, 11-8.
The Lady Mohawks continued to fight with Jewett scoring their final seven points of the qurter. She hit to cut it to 11-10. Waverly freshman Paige O’Bryant pushed the lead to four with a bucket and then a free throw on the next possession, 14-10. Jewett pulled Northwest back within one with a three-point play. Then she put Northwest ahead with a buzzer beater in the paint over a Waverly defender, 15-14. Jewett had scored 11 of her team’s 15 points.
Vulgamore drained a three-pointer for Waverly to open the second quarter to take the lead. Northwest’s Abby Throckmorton hit to tie it for a final time at 17-17. Waverly moved ahead on a putback bucket from Vulgamore. Northwest was able to get within one twice more at 19-18 and 21-20. Then the Lady Tigers closed the half on a 6-0 run with buckets from Stewart, Aerian Tackett and Vulgamore. Caris Risner, Stewart and Royster provided assists. At the break, Waverly led 27-20. Jewett finished the half with 12 of those 20 points, but only had one in the second quarter. Vulgamore rimmed off a half court shot attempt at the buzzer.
“In the last few minutes before halftime, we talked about needing to keep an eye on her (Faith Jewett). We can’t give her good looks,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said. “We need to contest her shots and get a hand in her face. I thought we did a much better job of that in the second half.”
The second half was an entirely different story as Waverly outscored Northwest 34-4.
“Right before we went back on the floor for the second half, we talked about how we had to be aware of who is scoring for the other team,” Bonifield said.
“We can’t give up 20 points at halftime like that. They only scored 21 in the whole game down there. We knew we had to tighten it up defensively. It’s no secret. When we do that, it leads to transition and easy opportunities at the other end.”
The Lady Tigers opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run with Vulgamore, Risner, O’Bryant, Royster and O’Bryant all scoring in a variety of ways to make the lead 41-20. Northwest didn’t score until Claire Newman drew a foul with 1:24 left in the third quarter, hitting the second of two attempts. Stewart negated that gain by adding a freebie before time expired, 42-21.
Waverly scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter with Risner, Tackett and Stewart, increasing the lead to 49-21. Northwest scored and then Vulgamore gave out an assist to O’Bryant for a three-point play. Stewart had a pair of free throws next. Then she blocked a shot which led to a basket for Risner, helped on an assist from O’Bryant. Royster then gave an assist to O’Bryant for the next Waverly bucket. Risner had the final points in the 61-24 win.
“Caris did a really good job getting out in transition. Bailey did a good job making passes in transition,” Bonifield said. “We like it when Kelli is active on the glass and getting rebounds for us. I thought Paige really did a really good job of that as well. When they are active, we limit their second chance opportunities.”
Stewart led Waverly with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. O’Bryant had a double double as well with 10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Vulgamore finished with 16 points, eight steals, three rebounds and four assists. Risner had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals. Tackett finished with four points and three rebounds. Royster had two points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“Sadie Royster is coming off a big knee injury. We’ve eased her into it. Now that we have reached the second go-round (in the SOC II), she has continued to get more aggressive and starting to play better. She’s getting more acclimated to the varsity game,” Bonifield said. “We knew that she always had that ability, but when you have a significant injury, it just takes a little time. We are excited for Sadie. She’s just going to continue to improve.”
With the win, Waverly improved to 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the SOC II. The Lady Tigers will travel to Minford Thursday.
