After falling behind by five points in the first quarter of Tuesday’s varsity basketball road game at Northwest, the Eastern Eagles couldn’t catch up, resulting in a 61-55 loss.
Eastern junior Jace White led his team’s offense in every quarter, resulting in a game-high 26 points. Behind him, Brewer Tomlison added eight points, while Tucker Leist, TJ Richards and Neil Leist scored seven points each.
In the opening quarter, Northwest moved ahead 13-8. White scored four of Eastern’s eight points, which was just a warmup.
The second quarter began and White generated eight of his team’s 12. Meanwhile, the Mohawks increased their lead to eight by scoring 15, making the lead 28-20 at the break.
Eastern came out of the locker room with its most balanced quarter. White and Richards scored five points each. Neil Leist added a three, and Tucker Leist and Tomlison each provided a bucket. Northwest matched Eastern’s 17 points, keeping the lead at eight, 45-37.
Making their push in the final eight minutes, the Eagles put up 18 points, led by White with nine. Northwest managed 16 points despite going 3-of-8 from the line in that final period to take the 61-55 win.
Northwest was led by Connor Lintz with 21 points, followed by Tanner Bolin with 15 and Alex Baer with 11 points.
Eastern drops to 6-7 overall with the loss and 3-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Eagles traveled to New Hope on Friday night. Then they were scheduled to head to North Adams, Saturday, at the Coach Dave Young Classic to take on Ripley at approximately 11:45 a.m. On Tuesday night, the Eagles will return home to face the Portsmouth West Senators.
