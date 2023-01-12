After falling behind by five points in the first quarter of Tuesday’s varsity basketball road game at Northwest, the Eastern Eagles couldn’t catch up, resulting in a 61-55 loss.

Eastern junior Jace White led his team’s offense in every quarter, resulting in a game-high 26 points. Behind him, Brewer Tomlison added eight points, while Tucker Leist, TJ Richards and Neil Leist scored seven points each.


