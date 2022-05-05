Waverly baseball seniors 2022

The Waverly Tigers celebrated Senior Night on Monday, May 2 with a 15-0 win over Portsmouth West. In this photo, they are preparing to enjoy cupcakes with their Head Coach Jeff Noble. From left to right are: Trevan King, Coach Noble, JT Barnett, Dawson Shoemaker, Tank McGuin and Cristian Mossbarger.

 Courtesy of Heather Barnett

Waverly junior pitcher Alex Boles spun his second “no-no” of the season Wednesday night as the Tigers came away from Oak Hill with a 2-0 victory.

Boles, the winning pitcher, struck out 12 batters in the complete game no-hitter. For the Oaks, Rylan Sams went the distance on the hill as well. Sams gave up just two hits and struck out 11 Tigers. Boles had one of the hits, while Jase Hurd produced the other, as they both went 1-3. Creed Smith added an RBI.

“This was a good ol’ fashioned pitchers duel with Boles and Sams having 23 strikeouts combined,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “It is a big win for us going into the tourney draw.”

Boles pitched his previous no-hitter against Eastern on April 12, striking out 12 batters in a six-inning 10-0 win.

On Thursday night, the Tigers weren’t as fortunate, as they squared off with the Valley Indians, who are the top-ranked team in the Division IV Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll once again, maintaining that spot for the fourth straight week. Valley has only lost one game this year, falling at Minford just last week in a 14-inning battle.

Like so many other teams, Waverly wasn’t able to get anything going against the visiting Indians, who defeated the Tigers 11-1.

Waverly sophomore pitcher Quinton Hurd was charged with the loss on the mound. From the plate, LT Jordan, Peyton Harris and Tanner Nichols all went 1-for-2.

Weather permitting and barring cancellations, the schedule for the Tigers in the final week of the season is a Monday evening game versus Gallia Academy at 5 p.m., followed by a Tuesday evening road game at Jackson and a Friday evening home game against Zane Trace.

