Thursday, July 20 was a perfect day for taking in a Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ball Park, and the Reds provided a 5-1 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants to split the series at 2-2.

The Reds had plenty of hard hits to deliver, including a two-run homer from Luke Maile to start the scoring in the third inning. Maile polished off a three-hit day as the game went one. Will Benson had drawn a walk just before Maile delivered his home run. Benson finished with a pair of doubles and a stolen base. Jonathan India and Jake Fraley each had one double. In all, the Reds outhit the Giants 12-2.


  

