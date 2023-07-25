In the top of the fourth inning, Reds catcher Luke Maile received the relay throw from shortstop Elly De La Cruz well ahead of Wilmer Flores’ arrival at the plate. Will Benson had tracked down a double in center field and got the ball to De La Cruz so he could fire it home and preserve the shutout at that point.
A mourning dove decides to get in on the base running action, heading from third toward home. However, the dove soon turned and headed back in the direction of third base before flying off to roost on the netting protecting fans from balls at Great American Ball Park.
Thursday, July 20 was a perfect day for taking in a Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ball Park, and the Reds provided a 5-1 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants to split the series at 2-2.
The Reds had plenty of hard hits to deliver, including a two-run homer from Luke Maile to start the scoring in the third inning. Maile polished off a three-hit day as the game went one. Will Benson had drawn a walk just before Maile delivered his home run. Benson finished with a pair of doubles and a stolen base. Jonathan India and Jake Fraley each had one double. In all, the Reds outhit the Giants 12-2.
