BATAVIA — Familiar to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule, teams will once again enjoy Independence Day celebrations in the Buckeye state at Muskingum County Speedway and Portsmouth Raceway Park.
Friday’s annual July 3 event at Muskingum County Speedway will see the pit and general admission gates open at 2 p.m. Along with the heart-pumping action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Friday will also feature Modifieds, Sport Mods, Modlites, and Four Cylinders, with hot laps beginning at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the racing action, Muskingum County Speedway will have the area’s largest fireworks display.
On Saturday, July 4, Portsmouth Raceway Park will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the annual Independence 50 presented by Able Air. The Modifieds and Limited Late Models will serve as support divisions on Saturday. The pit gate will open at 2 p.m. at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The general admission gates will open at 4 p.m., with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm.
Both nights will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.
Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship standings and goes into the weekend with four consecutive series feature wins. Jonathan Davenport is now second, followed closely by Tim McCreadie, Tyler Erb and Josh Richards to round out the top five in championship standings.
Track and Event Information:
Muskingum County Speedway
Location: 7985 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, OH 43821
Directions: I-70 to exit 155, then 10.1 miles north on SR 60 (WSR)
Website: www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com
Portsmouth Raceway Park
Phone Number: 740-354-3278
Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge
Website: www.portsraceway.com
Lucas Oil Point Standings: 1. Jimmy Owens (#20) of Newport, TN with 3545 points; 2. Jonathan Davenport (#49) of Blairsville, GA with 3145 points; 3. Tim McCreadie (#39) of Watertown, NY with 3140 points; 4. Tyler Erb (#1T) of New Waverly, TX with 3115 points; 5. Josh Richards (#14) of Shinnston, WV with 3090 points; 6. Devin Moran (#9) of Dresden, OH with 3035 points; 7. Kyle Bronson (#40B) of Brandon, FL with 2975 points; 7. Shane Clanton (#25) of Zebulon, GA with 2975 points; 9. Billy Moyer Jr (#21) of Batesville, AR with 2725 points; 10. Tanner English (81E) of Benton, KY with 2615 points; 11. Shanon Buckingham (#50) of Morristown, TN with 2505 points; 12. Earl Pearson Jr. (1) of Jacksonville, FL with 2470 points; 13. Hudson O’Neal (71) of Martinsville, IN with 2445; 14. Tyler Bruening (#16) of Decorah, IA with 2320 points; 15. Stormy Scott (2S) of Las Cruces, NM with 2205 points; 16. Brandon Overton (#76) of Evans, GA with 2125 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.