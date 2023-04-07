Tigers take close contest with Falcons, fall to Panthers By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor Julie Billings Author email Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Peyton Harris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waverly Tigers picked up their third Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory Thursday evening, defeating the Minford Falcons 3-2.Senior Alex Boles (2-1) pitched a complete game for the victory and struck out 11 batters. From the plate, he finished 1-2.LT Jordan led the way in hits, finishing 3-4 with a stolen base. Peyton Harris was 2-3 with two RBIs. Hunter Hauck also went 2-3. Jase Hurd, Ben Nichols, Jamison Morton and Creed Smith all went 1-3.With that victory, the Tigers improved to 3-2 overall.On Tuesday, the Tigers traveled to VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe and suffered a 7-1 loss to the Miami Trace Panthers.Senior Peyton Harris (0-1) was charged with the loss. Tanner Nichols logged 4.2 innings, giving up four hits and one earned run.Creed Smith went 2-3 to lead the Tigers at the plate. LT Jordan, Hunter Hauck and Tanner Nichols all went 1-3, while Liam Cross was 1-1.After taking on the Eastern Eagles at home Friday night, the Tigers were set to travel to Vinton County on Saturday for a game at noon. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Optics Baseball Sports Armed Forces Food Cricket Julie Billings Author email Follow Julie Billings Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
