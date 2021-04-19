Throughout the first four innings, it was a pitchers’ duel as both teams combined to muster just two hits and no runs. Then in the fourth through seventh innings, both Waverly and Portsmouth West combined for 12 hits along with 9 runs. Unfortunately for the Waverly Lady Tigers a seventh-inning rally came up just short, as they fell to the visiting Lady Senators in a close 5-4 contest.
“We want to battle every pitch and inning, and everything we do is geared towards the tournament in May. We know we’ll have to win those types of games, and we knew playing Sydney (McDermott) the first time, runs were going to come at a premium,” said Waverly head coach Scott Hayes. “You never plan on bashing the ball. You hope you do sometimes, but there are games you have to manufacture runs and play small ball. We were doing that early to try to get on top, and we didn’t execute. We were finally able to do it late in the game, and that broke to give us a lead and we didn’t finish.
“We were in position to win the game. Two good teams are going to fight, and it’s going to be a battle to the end. You’re going to have to execute and we did not with two outs and the ability to win the game up (by) one (run). We did not make the play that we should’ve made. With two outs (and us) up one, they executed a critical play; we didn’t. Other than that, it was even” said Waverly head coach Scott Hayes.
After the Tiger defense sat down the West offense in order to begin the game, Waverly would then put runners on the corners in the bottom half, but they would be left stranded.
In the second inning, both teams would have a batter walk but neither would be able to scratch a run across. Zoiee Smith would single and then steal a base in the bottom of the third inning, as Waverly threatened to score but a double play would end the inning. Pitcher Camryn Campbell would then retire her 10th, 11th and 12th straight batters in the top half of the fourth inning, as the Senators would go down in order once again. The Tigers would put a pair of runners on base in the bottom half but were unable to bring across a run.
“We talk about 42 outs. Being the key, we made too many mistakes early in the base paths, missed signs, and too many things offensively that didn’t give us the lead. We played great defense most of the game until the end, and that ended up costing us. We have to be mentally prepared and dialed in every pitch and every inning. A close game like that can be won (early). Everyone thinks about the sixth and seventh inning, but sometimes plays or lack of plays in the second or third innings or even first inning — that’s where games can be won too,” mentioned Hayes.
After West singled to lead off the top half of the fifth, an RBI double on the next at-bat scored a run giving the Senators a 1-0 lead. Campbell then struck out back-to-back batters to end the threat and limit the Senators to just a run.
After Zoiee Smith walked with an out in the bottom half of the inning, Faith Thornsberry then singled in the infield that scored Smith to tie the game at 1-1. West also committed an error on the play that allowed Thornsberry to reach third. Emma Bellaw then doubled, knocking in Thornsberry that gave Waverly a 2-1 lead after the fifth.
West then answered in the sixth tying the game at 2-2 on a two out single. Abbie Marshall reached base on a dropped third strike to start the bottom of the sixth. Maddy Collett would then collect an RBI double on the next at bat that scored pinch runner Ava Little, giving Waverly a 3-2 lead.
In the top of the seventh, West would tie things up on a two-out double and then take a 5-3 lead on a two-run single.
In the bottom half Emma Bellaw would cut the lead to a run with a solo home run to left field making it 5-4. The Tigers rallied and got the game winning-run on base after a single by Marshall, but the rally unfortunately fell short for the Tigers as they fell 5-4 in a hard-fought battle.
Leading the Tigers was Smith who was 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, a run scored and walked twice. Bellaw was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a double, and a home run. Faith Thornsberry and Maddy Collett both had a hit and collected an RBI. Abbie Marshall was 1-for-4 with a single, while Amelia Willis was 1-for-3 with a single and stolen base. Ava Little scored a run. In the circle Camryn Campbell threw all seven innings striking out 6.
“We want the girls to be in the moment of every pitch and compete, and do everything they can on every pitch,” said Hayes. “You never know what play is going to be the play to win the game. I want them to learn every pitch matters, every out matters, and you have to make every play in all seven innings not just at the end.”
Waverly will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they host South Webster.
