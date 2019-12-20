After a slow start at Ironton St. Joseph Tuesday night, the Western Indians couldn’t catch up, falling 61-52 to the hosting Flyers.
The Flyers outscored the Indians 18-9 in the opening quarter, setting the tone for the Indians to chase the rest of the way. Western was within two points of Ironton St. Joseph in both the second and third quarters. But the Flyers pulled away in the fourth quarter, hitting 12-of-21 on the line to help put the game away.
In the opening quarter, Coleman Gibson and Maveric Ferneau each hit from long range, while Shelden Richardson added a bucket and Colton Montgomery split a pair of free throws. The Flyers spread their scoring between three different players to go up 18-9.
Western received a lift from sophomore Noah Whitt in the second quarter, as he provided seven of the Indians’ 14 points. Ferneau, Austin Beckett and Broc Jordan all added one bucket each, while Montgomery split a pair of free throws. Defensively, the Indians limited the Flyers to seven points to get themselves within two, 25-23.
Coming out of the break, both teams put up 17 points in the third quarter. This time Ferneau led the charge for Western, providing eight of his team’s points. Montgomery followed with four points, Gibson and Kolten Miller each provided a basket, and Whitt added a free throw. For the Flyers, Zach Roach and Ryan Payne combined to score all but one of their points. After three quarters, Western remained behind by two, 42-40.
In the final quarter, St. Joseph put the game away with a combination of free throws and three-pointers, outscoring Western 19-12. Gibson led the Indians with five points, hitting a trifecta and a pair of free throws. Jordan added two buckets underneath, while Beckett provided one. Miller also hit from the line, bringing the 61-52 loss to an end.
Western was led by Maveric Ferneau with 13 points. Gibson added 10 points, followed by Whitt with eight points.
For the Flyers, Roach led the way with 20, followed by Payne with 17 and Jimmy Malmeister with 12.
With the loss, Western dropped to 1-2, both overall and in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Indians faced Portsmouth Clay at home Friday night. They will be back in action in the Waverly Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 27 and will take on the Alexander Spartans.
