BROOKINGS, S.D. — This weekend’s NAIA Indoor National Championships will present a talented field of athletes from schools all across all corners of the country.

Among them are two from Pike County- Shawnee State University’s Hunter Hoover and Summer Travis from the University of the Cumberlands.

Hoover, a Waverly High School graduate, qualified in the 5,000 meters following his victory at the Mid-South Conference Championship last month. His time of 15 minutes flat in the race hit the NAIA “B” standard where he his now among the 33 runners scheduled to compete in that race.

He will be looking to improve on his fifth place in the 3,000 meters during last year’s championship meet, for which he earned All-American status.

Hoover will compete first in the preliminary round on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. If he qualifies for the final round, that race will be on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Piketon grad Travis is coming off a record-breaking season in the weight throw and will be competing for the Patriots in South Dakota.

Like Hoover, she won the Mid-South Conference meet with a throw of 15.97 meters. The best throw from Travis, one going 16.02 meters at the Tiger Paw Classic in January, hit the first ever “B” cut for the Cumberlands program in this event and broke her own school record.

Travis will compete on Friday at 3 p.m. during the weight throw prelim and final.

Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments