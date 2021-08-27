Tuesday was the second straight night the Waverly Lady Tigers earned a perfect 5-0 tennis victory. 

This time around, the win came at Minford over the hosting Lady Falcons. Waverly won 5-0 at Valley on Monday night. 

The most challenging contest of the night belonged to No. 1 singles senior player Kayla Barker, who won in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. The other two singles players cruised as Kaelyn Linn picked up a 6-0, 6-1 triumph, while Blossom Smith netted a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory. 

The No. 1 doubles duo of Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong won 6-3, 6-1, while the No. 2 duo of Sophie Thomas and Maddy Davis won 6-1, 6-4. 

"This was a good solid team effort tonight," said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. 

Waverly (4-2 overall, 2-1 SOC) is scheduled to face Vinton County at home Monday evening before traveling to Jackson Tuesday. 

