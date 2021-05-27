The SOC meet is complete — a great accomplishment from where we were a year ago.
It began on May 11 at Northwest High School. We got ourselves in a bit of a hole on day one. We ended up in fourth place, down 38 points to eventual winner Northwest, 19 points to Valley, and two points behind Wheelersburg.
The field events were led by our two sophomore throwers, Dylan Smith (fifth) and Brock Adams (sixth) in the shot put. They were followed by Aidan Kelly’s sixth in the long jump, and rounding out the field events was Hayden Hauk’s eighth place in the discus.
There were two running events on day one. The 4x800-meter relay team of Alex Stoller, Mitch Green, Jack Monroe, and Ty Reisinger ran a personal best (PB) which landed them second. Mitch and Jack both ran the 3200-m run, winding up with another PB for Mitch in fourth place, and close behind, Jack in sixth.
Believing we could move up in the running finals on day two, May 13, we did by finishing second to Northwest. Hats off to them! This Northwest team was one of the best I’ve seen assembled in my years as a coach, and we’ve had some good ones ourselves. The amassed 188 points to our 104 points. Minford followed us with 77 points. Valley won the lower division with 56 points.
For the Tigers, Cai Marquez continued getting us off to a good start. He ran a PB, going in third (by time) in the 110-meter hurdles. He brought home second! Brady Anderson continued to improve, picking up eighth from the slow heat! They doubled up in the 300-meter hurdles with Cai getting fourth, and Brady with another eighth from the slow heat!
Alex Boles had a good meet, picking up two firsts in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, second in the 400-meter, and was part of a personal best 1,600-meter relay team with Alex Stoller, Wyatt Crabtree, and Ty Reisinger that got second.
Mitch Green picked up another PB in his fourth place finish in the 1600-meter run, while Jack Monroe ran his best of the year for sixth. Alex Stoller ran another strong 400-meter dash, picking up fourth as well.
Ty Reisinger ran a strong 800-meter run, picking up fifth with Mitch right behind in sixth. We had another sixth place with our 4x200-meter relay team of Alex Stoller, Wyatt Crabtree, Carson Kittaka, and Cai Marquez. The 4x100-meter relay team of Aidan, Wyatt, Carson and Cai ran for seventh. Aidan Kelly also doubled us up in the 200m with an 8th place finish.
With six personal bests and digging ourselves out of the hole, we couldn’t ask for much more. Now we move on to the biggest meets and challenges of the year, with the district meet at Washington Court House, looking to advance to the regionals and the state meet. Go Tigers!
